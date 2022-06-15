As expected, the Norfolk City Council last week passed all three readings of an ordinance that removes a requirement for the Norfolk Airport Authority to bury its fuel tanks.

The Norfolk City Council conducted a working session previously when it met with representatives of the Norfolk Airport Authority and Norfolk Fire Division to discuss a requirement in city code that requires new fuel tanks to be placed underground.

The city had been having an ongoing discussion with the airport authority about the need to replace fuel tanks and how they were to be installed — above or below ground.

The airport was annexed into the city limits within the past year, so the airport was required to bury the tanks, although it had been given a year to do so previously.

Terry Zwiebel, Norfolk fire marshal, provided the council with background and updated the council before it voted on the ordinance.

Zwiebel said the council decided in 1984 that it no longer wanted to have above-ground storage tanks within the city limits.

With the annexation, the airport was now required to bury them. In addition, the airport authority said its governing body — the FAA — prefers to have the fuel tanks located above ground, Zwiebel said.

If the Norfolk airport buried its tanks, it would be one of just a few airports in the state to have tanks buried. Zwiebel said because the tanks at the airport aren’t close to anything, including other buildings or homes, it was decided it would be OK to keep them above ground.

It was stated during the council’s working session that one of the biggest concerns of the FAA is if the tanks would leak. When they are above ground, a leak could be spotted quickly.

The airport also is looking to replace two 10,000-gallon tanks with one 15,000-gallon tank. The new tank will be double walled and have a fence around it, airport authority officials said previously.

Tags

In other news

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer touris…

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, June 13. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session. The p…

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate some wounded residents, a regional official said Tuesday.