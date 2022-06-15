As expected, the Norfolk City Council last week passed all three readings of an ordinance that removes a requirement for the Norfolk Airport Authority to bury its fuel tanks.
The Norfolk City Council conducted a working session previously when it met with representatives of the Norfolk Airport Authority and Norfolk Fire Division to discuss a requirement in city code that requires new fuel tanks to be placed underground.
The city had been having an ongoing discussion with the airport authority about the need to replace fuel tanks and how they were to be installed — above or below ground.
The airport was annexed into the city limits within the past year, so the airport was required to bury the tanks, although it had been given a year to do so previously.
Terry Zwiebel, Norfolk fire marshal, provided the council with background and updated the council before it voted on the ordinance.
Zwiebel said the council decided in 1984 that it no longer wanted to have above-ground storage tanks within the city limits.
With the annexation, the airport was now required to bury them. In addition, the airport authority said its governing body — the FAA — prefers to have the fuel tanks located above ground, Zwiebel said.
If the Norfolk airport buried its tanks, it would be one of just a few airports in the state to have tanks buried. Zwiebel said because the tanks at the airport aren’t close to anything, including other buildings or homes, it was decided it would be OK to keep them above ground.
It was stated during the council’s working session that one of the biggest concerns of the FAA is if the tanks would leak. When they are above ground, a leak could be spotted quickly.
The airport also is looking to replace two 10,000-gallon tanks with one 15,000-gallon tank. The new tank will be double walled and have a fence around it, airport authority officials said previously.