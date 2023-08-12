During their last session, the Norfolk City Council approved a resolution authorizing the application for a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $435,000 to be allocated for downtown facade and sidewalk improvements.
City director of economic development Candice Alder explained the grant application to council members.
“We are proposing that $310,000 would be used for commercial rehabilitation in the form of downtown facade improvements,” Alder said. “This would be put into our downtown facade improvement program, which right now is a one-to-one match with property owners.”
Alder said the funds are forgivable after five years as long as property owners remain open in the downtown district for that period.
Of the grant funds, $90,000 also would go toward sidewalk improvements to Norfolk Avenue in the downtown area.
“That would be to make them wheelchair accessible ... accessible for wheelchairs, stroller, those kinds of activities,” Alder said.
The sidewalk improvements will specifically affect the crossings from Second through Fifth streets.
Alder said that following the completion of several surveys taken on the downtown district, it was determined that improvements in the area were needed.
“We do see a need for both of these activities in the downtown district,” Alder said.
Alder said her office has a waiting list for property owners wanting facade improvements on their buildings. There are 13 property owners on the list who have requested the facade improvement funding.
The last CDBG facade improvement funding awards came in 2017. Most of those on the waiting list are owners who did not receive funds during the last award period.
Alder said typically there are not grant funds of this type available for for-profit businesses; however, in this case, the city is able to offer help to qualified business owners in the area.
City officials said that during the 2017 award cycle, 12 downtown businesses received help with facade improvements.
Those efforts touched off a “high level of investment” in the area, according to Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. Officials are hoping that this next round of CDBG funding will have the same effect.
The facade improvement funds may be used for window replacement, brick and stone improvements, awnings and new signs, as well as other aesthetic improvements.
Property owners who have received grant funds in the past are eligible to receive funding again; however, those who have not received funding previously will be given priority.
Alder said a committee would be formed to review applications and make recommendations on improvement projects.