Norfolkans who’ve been wishing they could keep chickens and ducks inside the city limits may not have to worry about running “afowl” of the law for much longer.
On Monday night, the Norfolk City Council took a big step toward revising city code and issuing Ordinance No. 5825, which would allow hens, bantam hens and ducks to be kept in residential areas, and Ordinance No. 5826, which would authorize the permitting fees associated with keeping them.
Besides permitting by the city, several other guidelines would need to be met by owners.
As Valeries Grimes, the city director of planning and development, explained, the first proposed ordinance would amend city code sections 4-4 and 4-6, which would more specifically define the keeping of livestock in the city as well as addressing at-large chickens and ducks in residential areas. At-large chickens and ducks are those which that typically be classified as strays, or ones that are separated from their owners’ control.
Also enacted would be section 27-295, which would allow for the keeping of the chickens and ducks with a valid permit.
In addition to the permits, all of which would need to be renewed by Jan. 1 each year, those wishing to keep chickens and ducks would need to seek approval from their neighbors.
Grimes said fowl owners would need the agreement of 100% of their neighbors with adjoining property lines, as well as the approval of 75% of their neighbors with surrounding property. Additionally, owners would have to agree that if their chickens or ducks became at-large, city policy would allow animal control officials to take possession and deliver them to a registered farm owner, where they would become the property of the farm.
During public discussion on the issue, several Norfolkans spoke up in support of the measure, including Mariah Perrigan, who said that, in her opinion, keeping chickens and ducks in the city is an “egg-cellent” idea.
“I am in favor of Ordinance 5825 allowing chickens to be kept in Norfolk city limits. It’s a very good idea and a very Nebraskan thing to do,” Perrigan said. “Raising chickens is a direct positive response to supply and demand concerns with many far-reaching benefits.”
Perrigan said one of the main benefits is that homegrown chickens and eggs, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, are a healthier food option.
“Nebraska solves problems and is a model for our nation,” Perrigan said.
St. Paul fifth grader Isabel Finch also spoke up in support of the ordinances, saying that it could be a good financial decision for many families.
“I believe that it is a very good idea to have birds like chickens and ducks because you can get eggs from them ... and it’s easier to save money and help other people do that.”
Finch said encouraging families to raise chickens and ducks could potentially teach children about the importance of knowing where their food is coming from. She added that if the ordinance passed, she would like to keep two ducks, although she’s not too sure about chickens just yet.
In her remarks to the council, Northeast Community College professor Trentee Bush said that as an urban agriculture instructor, chickens play a vital part in the education of her students.
“This comes back to the ag literacy issue. We have a whole generation of students … I would say more than one generation … that don't know where their food comes from.”
Bush said many of her students can’t describe what it takes to grow their own food.
During discussions, councilman Corey Granquist asked about the potential hazard of bird influenza that may be associated with keeping chickens and ducks in the city. Councilman Justin Snorton, who works for Tyson Foods, said most bird-flu outbreaks occur in large, contained bird populations such as on farms. So, unless one of those chickens flew the coop, the likelihood of an outbreak in Norfolk would be quite small.
Council members voted 5-3 in favor of Ordinance No. 5825, with Granquist, Kory Hildebrand and Frank Arens voting against. Ordinance No. 5826 also passed in a 6-2 vote, with Granquist and Hildebrand voting against. The measures passed on first reading but will need to be passed on second and third readings for the ordinances to go into effect.