As more Norfolkans are learning about the city’s proposed half-percent sales tax to fund recreation and public safety proposals, questions are arising over whether there would be adequate parking for the aquatic center.
Plan calls for the aquatic center to be located at Winter Park, which most people recognize as the place where the city dumps snow in the winter, just north of the Norfolk Public Library.
The park is next to a residential area on two sides. Concerns are that if there isn’t adequate parking, people will be parking in the residential areas and causing congestion or blocking driveways.
Along with sharing parking with Norfolk High School and adding new parking at Winter Park, plans call for the tennis courts east of Norfolk High School on city property next to Riverside Boulevard to be removed and converted into parking lots.
City officials said the idea is that both the school and city could coordinate events and share parking lots for major events. The proposed center also would be within walking distance of the Norfolk Family YMCA.
Replacement tennis courts then would be constructed at Liberty Bell Park, which for years was the home of a swimming pool. The pool was closed because it was leaking and was removed this spring. The ground has since been leveled and seeded.
The proposal — if voters approve — calls for a 54,000-square-foot aquatic center that includes a competitive pool and an indoor aquatic center, which includes a recreational pool, lazy river, a couple of water slides and other water features.
Doug Burkink of Davis Designs answered questions about it before the council and from the public at several meetings. Davis Designs of Lincoln has been working on the design for recreational upgrades at both Winter Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
One of the concerns raised by the council and members of the public is that the recreational pool doesn’t have much spectator space. Burkink said the pool is designed to maximize water area, but it is only in the planning stages and could be redrawn.
Nate Powell, Norfolk parks superintendent, said two locations were considered for the aquatics center, Embrace Park and Winter Park. Both are close to the Norfolk Family YMCA, which could help with coordinating events.
Nevertheless, the aquatics center and parking would require 8 to 10 acres, so Winter Park has that big advantage, Powell said.
The proposed cost of the center is $32.5 million, including contingencies, making it the most costly of all the approximately $68 million in projects.
There have been questions over whether the roughly $68 million project is accurate.
Both Powell and Andy Colvin, city administrator, said after Monday’s meeting the $68 million figure is correct. The plan calls for $15 million toward the Ta-Ha-Zouka master plan, not the whole plan at once.
While the master plan also includes more campsites, pickleball courts, more parking, soccer fields, restrooms and concessions stands, those are in phases two and three. The initial phase includes relocating the road, some restrooms and concessions and ballfield improvements.
The bond would cover phase one of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements at $15 million, although total improvements would be $31 million.
It also would include $8.5 million for the police station expansion and renovation and $10 million to $12 million for streets.