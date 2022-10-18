There are a lot of good parts to a tree ordinance that was approved on first reading earlier this month by the Norfolk City Council.
There are also parts that some Norfolkans and council members don’t like, including people who own a tree not being able to take it down if they want without city approval.
As a result, the Norfolk City Council voted 8-0 Monday evening to table or postpone consideration of the ordinance.
Councilman Corey Granquist said he isn’t sure whether there is enough in the ordinance to salvage it or if the council should start over.
“Can it continue to have substantial renovations to it and still be brought back?” he asked. “That seems odd.”
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, said what would likely happen is if there were significant changes, the council then could approve a new ordinance and vote down the previous one. The city has done that in the past, she said.
In the end, the council voted 8-0 to postpone consideration of it.
Nate Powell, parks and recreation director, said the purpose of the original ordinance was to allow planting of trees within 5 feet of the curb.
Powell said while the tree removal process was discussed at length last time, the intention is to allow the landowner to have the ability to remove any tree except those that were planted or paid for by the city.
Part of the intention is to inform the landowner what type of trees would be best if planted in the terrace or the area next to the curb in the right-of-way, Powell said. The intent is to make sure the tree doesn’t block sight lines, disrupt concrete like sidewalks or cause problems with sewer lines, he said.
Without the permit process, there would not necessarily be the communication to get the appropriate tree planted to avoid future problems, Powell said.
While such plantings are currently illegal and have been, that doesn’t mean such plantings didn’t occur in the past.
One of the concerns council members and one person from the public expressed last meeting was that removing those illegal trees would require a permit. The permit would not cost anything but would be subject to approval by the city’s arborist.
The concern is that people should be able to remove their own trees, some council members said.
Councilman Shane Clausen said on Monday that he wanted to make sure he understood that the intent now is just to control the trees planted by the city or paid for by the city in the terrace.
Powell said that was correct.
Councilman Kory Hildebrand said he also got a lot of calls since the ordinance was approved on first reading and he has had lengthy conversations with Powell.
Both Clausen and Hildebrand voted against it on first reading.
Hildebrand said he appreciated Powell clarifying some of the concerns he had, although he wondered if the city planted the tree, if the homeowner or adjacent property owner should be expected to maintain it.
Hildebrand said he heard from a constituent who wondered why a person living paycheck to paycheck would be asked to maintain a tree he or she couldn’t afford, didn’t plant and couldn’t remove.
Powell said the idea is to have those conversations before the tree is planted.
Hildebrand said there could be a situation in which someone is a subsequent homeowner who is asked to maintain the tree after 15 years, once it has got out of hand, just because the city planted the tree.
After the questions, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it might be best to press “pause” and address the concerns.
Moenning said as he understands it, the ordinance is designed primarily for corridors where the city is maintaining the trees, such as the part of Braasch Avenue that was recently reconstructed.
It may make sense for the city to clarify in code the areas where the city planted or is maintaining trees, he said.
Moenning said it also is important to keep in mind the city isn’t talking about trees that are located behind the sidewalk. They are trees in the public right-of-way being discussed, and there is rationale for the city knowing where these trees are and who is maintaining them and how, he said.
Clausen said he likes most of the ordinance, including the arborist helping to provide guidance.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the city doesn’t want trees in “clear zones” located in drivers’ vision behind the curb, such as at an intersection.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Council President Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes, including a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 10; media representatives, three; and about five from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
Consent agenda
— Approved authorizing an application for site and building development funds to be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, requesting $200,000 on behalf of Norfolk Crush, and authorizing the mayor to execute any documents necessary to effectuate the grant.
— Approved the mayor's reappointment of Les Swanson to the plumbing board for a term ending in August 2025.
— Approved the mayor’s appointment of Ray Stahla, and reappointment of Jason Lammli, to the board of adjustment for terms ending in August 2025.
— Approved a resolution ratifying the election of the LARM Board of Directors.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Miletta Vineyards & Winery Inc., doing business as Miletta Vista Winery, 1732 Highway 281, St. Paul, Neb., to serve wine at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a craft fair, tasting and bottle sales event.
— Approved an agreement with Ultraverse Supplements, a Kansas company, allowing it to use the picnic shelter near the Cowboy Trail trailhead and surrounding area in the southwest corner of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park as a starting point for its “Cowboy 200” 200-mile race event that will begin at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and continue onto the Cowboy Trail.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation of Tuesday, Nov. 1, as "Extra Mile Day."
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved advertising for bids for the Western Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street street and utility project.
— Voted to postpone consideration of an ordinance to amend sections of city code to require prior written approval from the city through a permit process to plant or remove any trees or shrubs in the terrace, to require approval as to what species of tree can be planted in the terrace and the proposed location thereof, and to remove the prohibition of planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of the curb. The ordinance passed on first reading only at the Oct. 3 council meeting. (See story on page 1.)
— Approved a project agreement with Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to receive funding up to $9,500 for eligible costs associated with implementing the Johnson Park renovation project.
— Approved a change to the agreement dated Oct. 7, 2019, between Pictometry International Corp. and the City of Norfolk for aerial mapping for the City of Norfolk's second and third projects totaling $52,339 each.