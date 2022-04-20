If all goes according to plan, it appears that by the end of the year, a downtown Norfolk landmark will have a new owner.
The Kensington, located at 108 N. Fourth St., is being purchased by Ho-Chunk Inc., which plans to convert it back into a hotel.
Gary Bretschneider, executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency, updated Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council earlier this week when it was meeting as a committee of the whole on the plans.
Ho-Chunk is the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe. Council members and Moenning welcomed the news but did not take any formal action. The housing agency wanted to make the council aware of the possibility as the tenants have been notified and are being helped to find new housing, Bretschneider and other city officials said.
Moenning said he would expect there would be a lot of excitement for this project and the potential it would bring.
"In my view, the project's success hangs on three things: It responsibly finds new housing options for existing tenants, it returns the structure to its original use as a hotel in a way that features modern amenities while retaining its unique historic integrity, and it becomes a central component to downtown Norfolk's resurgence as an entertainment and recreation destination in the state,” Moenning said.
“I believe it can achieve each of these goals. I commend the Norfolk Housing Agency for carefully walking through the process of this redevelopment. I'm excited by the developer's plans and I'm anxious to see things move forward," he said.
Bretschneider said the city received two requests for proposals when the housing agency advertised earlier.
“One was acceptable, one was not,” Bretschneider told the council.
Bretschneider said the Norfolk Housing Agency reviewed Ho-Chunk’s proposal, including its timeline, and found it acceptable.
“They want to preserve history, but they also want to make an impact on the future,” Bretschneider said.
The price is still being discussed but is expected to be around the appraised value.
Dennis Johnson, CEO of Ho-Chunk Capital, has been working with the housing agency staff and helped to put together a memorandum of agreement that has been signed by representatives of both entities.
Johnson did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.
Bretschneider said Ho-Chunk would come in and do additional checking and also plans to request tax-increment financing. There also is interest in restoring the restaurant and ballroom.
One of the concerns is over the parking lot to the north, which the housing agency does not control.
There also will likely be requests for sidewalk deviations on Fourth Street to allow for curbside drop-off.
Bretschneider said Ho-Chunk has been “very positive” and wants to maintain the historic nature of the building while also honoring some of the past, including guests who stayed there. One idea is to name some of the rooms after famous people who have stayed there.
Ho-Chunk has done other projects like this before in downtowns, such as in Sioux City, Iowa, Winnebago and South Sioux City.
“Handing it off to this group would be a very good move to make,” Bretschneider said.
The then-Norfolk Housing Authority purchased the building in the late 1990s after the previous owners went bankrupt. Sheldon Solow of Chicago was the liquidating trustee when the housing authority took possession in 1998.
Bretschneider and the council said one of their biggest concerns is to find housing for the tenants who live in the Kensington now.
Tenants have been notified in a letter that this could happen. There are 53 apartments in the hotel, with nine tenants already looking for another location, Bretschneider said.
The housing agency is assisting those living in the apartments through the Section 8 program, helping them to apply and find other locations to live. There are 12 tenants who have Section 8 housing.
And anyone who leaves early is not being penalized, Bretschneider said.
“If this doesn’t go through, we know we would of course have to refill it,” he said.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, said the housing agency is trying to answer questions as they come up.
“It’s really exciting to see where we are at now, and it’s been really positive,” Myers-Noelle said.
The timeline includes a kickoff meeting with Ho-Chunk and the city in May, followed by architectural design and project planning from May to November.
In addition, environmental testing, zoning, implementation of a parking agreement, TIF and other related work would be completed from May to July.
“Moving forward, this really is a kind of a poster child for a TIF project,” Moenning said. “We will look forward to working with them on that.”
The timeline calls for groundbreaking and construction to begin from May to July 2023.
Myers-Noelle said there would be issues to work out and discussions with the council as talks continue, including parking.
The plans call for maintaining all 53 units as a hotel, with a parking lot. The parking lot to the north has 57 stalls but is not under the control of the housing agency. It is used by various people downtown.
Bretschneider said with the funds generated by the sale, the housing agency would look at constructing new housing at another location.