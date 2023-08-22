Norfolk City Council members voted to amend a proposed resolution that would have increased the Norfolk Airport Authority’s property tax levy from 3.4% to 3.6% at their meeting Monday night. The authority had asked for the increase to help fund the planning stages for major improvements to the airport, including a $6.2 million new terminal building and resurfacing of the runways.
The rate increase would have increased the airport’s property tax allocation by $102,000 over the 2022-23 number.
As an alternative, council members voted to keep the tax levy at 3.4% and asked airport officials to reach into their own funds to pay for the beginning stages of the improvement projects.
In defending the rate increase, airport manager Eli Mackie said the facility adds about $13.6 million to the local economy. Mackie added that the price tag for renovations and repairs to the airport would only increase with time as conditions at the facility continue to deteriorate.
Council president Shane Clausen said that while he agreed with supporting the airport, he wasn’t convinced that the tax levy increase was the best solution for addressing the problems. Clausen said that since property tax values in the city had increased over the past year, the airport already would see an increase in funding based on the old tax rate.
Councilman Kory Hildebrand agreed, saying the economic impact wasn’t enough to justify the increased burden on taxpayers.
“I have a hard time with this increase of $102,000. I would agree with Shane, if we could leave the mill (tax) levy the same as a year ago, I would be in favor of that,” Hildebrand said, “but I don’t see where the future increase of the FBO brings enough return on investment to the City of Norfolk to put that on the back of the taxpayer.”
Hildebrand said the airport might want to consider increasing rates for fuel and aircraft storage rental rates as a means to pay for some of the needed improvements and repairs.
Also speaking on behalf of the airport was the airport authority’s accountant, Amy Sisson, who said it’s important not to confuse the need for basic repairs with the new terminal and runway project, as those would be handled separately in the budget. She added that if the airport were to pay for some of the preliminary work on the projects out of pocket, it would need assurances from the city that the money would not be wasted and that there would be more city funds available in the future.
“We kind of want to know that we’re going to have support on things. If we’re going to spend almost $400,000 of our own money on design on the building and then that’s going to be all for nothing?”
Clausen said that was a discussion for another day.
Airport officials struggled to gain the full support of several council members throughout the 2023-24 budget process. The proposed major renovations to the airport, including the new terminal and resurfacing of the runway, could run close to $20 million together. The initial design services for the renovations before any hands-on work is done will exceed $400,000.
Councilman Justin Webb and Hildebrand have been the most outspoken about what they perceive as budgetary and operational inefficiencies at the airport, and they have urged more communication with city officials.
“I would say if you want more confidence in the way we’re going to do things ... make sure you’re in line with the council. Maybe have your meetings here. I think that’s what it comes down to.”
While acknowledging lingering questions at the airport and frustration among council members, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has remained an ardent supporter of airport growth.
“This would be a good first step, a good-faith effort to get to the place where we all want to be ... an improved airport that utilizes all the market opportunities before it and improves service and makes a sound investment in the future, while also being very prudent with the levy as it is in front of us.”
Moenning cast the deciding vote at the Aug. 7 council meeting approving the airport’s 2023-24 budget.
Community support for the airport also has come into question as taxpayers weigh taking on a substantial tax increase to pay for significant improvements at the facility, which is primarily used by agricultural and private business clients.