The Norfolk city council heard a presentation Monday night on the future of the city's borders.
Olsson, the Lincoln-based engineering firm, studied a group of about 25 populated areas just outside of current city limits that may some day be annexed.
The study calculated a cost-benefit analysis of incorporating the areas outside the city, such as the cost of road maintenance and utilities compared to the projected property and sales tax income.
Joe J. Johnson, representing Olsson, gave the presentation.
