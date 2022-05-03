Efforts are continuing to try to make Norfolk more appealing along major corridors, which includes establishing what’s known as a highway corridor overlay district.
The Norfolk City Council voted 5-2-1 Monday to pass the first reading of an ordinance amending city code to provide for the creation of it along major highways in town and 6-1-1 to provide for an accompanying map.
The ordinance must pass on all three readings to become effective. Council members Shane Clausen and Frank Arens voted against the ordinance on first reading, and Arens voted against the ordinance of the accompanying map. Councilman Gary L. Jackson was not at the meeting.
Valerie Grimes, city planner, explained the idea, which had been discussed several times by a city council subcommittee. It is similar to the riverfront overlay district, which already exists in Norfolk, and works in addition to the underlying zoning in the areas where it is established.
Among other things, it can require more green space or landscaping. It also prohibits two types of businesses in them, salvage yards and sexually oriented businesses.
“This highway overlay corridor is meant to enhance the experience and sense of place for those who are entering and experiencing our city along the two major highway corridors, being Highway 81 north and south and Highway 275 east and west,” Grimes said.
There are a few uses, such as mini-storage units and warehousing, that would require conditional-use permits in the overlay district if they aren’t already in operation, she said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the proposed ordinance is similar to what has been done in other cities, but it isn’t as restrictive.
The council spent about 45 minutes on the topic during a public hearing and subsequent discussion.
Clausen said one of his concerns is that it could hinder economic development in some cases.
Council member Thad Murren asked if there is imbalance in it, such as it being too restrictive, what is the process the council would have to change it?
Grimes said if it is too restrictive, amendments could be made to city code. Then a public hearing would be conducted and the council could change the ordinance after it had been considered by the planning commission.
Arens said overall, he likes the overlay along the major corridors and the “fresh look” they can create. Arens said his issue is if areas are zoned one way, he doesn’t want the property owners to have to request a conditional-use permit to continue.
Moenning said as long as the use is continuing, it will be able to keep operating as it was.
Clausen said there’s a lot to consider in the ordinance. There’s a lot being put in the ordinance for beautification, he said.
“You got to be aware of that,” Clausen said.
Moenning said to try to accomplish what the city intends, restrictions are needed.
Clausen said he also would like to see two types of overlays — one for undeveloped areas and another one for existing, developed areas. Some of the requirements could put considerable expense on the redeveloper in an existing area, especially if there are older, smaller lots.
Moenning said it becomes difficult when there are two sets of codes.
“This solution helps to bring some consistency and uniformity and some basic guidelines on how we want the city to look and feel (as presented) to the world. I think we could look at all kinds of exemptions and ‘What about this?’ and ‘What about that?’ ” Moenning said.
He also noted that there is a waiver process built in. Many other cities in Nebraska have them, and they are more restrictive than what is being proposed, Moenning said.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Rob Merrill, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Gary L. Jackson.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 45 minutes, including a meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 10; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the mayor's appointment of Cody Ronnfeldt and Kaycee Kube to the Norfolk Planning Commission to complete terms ending February 2023 of Matt Gilmore and Mary Hammond.
— Approved an agreement with Nathaniel Carstens, doing business as Nebraska Quakes — Norfolk, to use the city's softball fields for practice and games for their 2022 softball season.
— Approved an agreement with the Downtown Norfolk Association, allowing the use of Riverpoint Square to hold three separate music performance concerts on the following days: Friday, June 10, (with rain date of Friday, June 17); Friday, July 15, (with rain date of Friday, July 22); and Friday, Aug. 19, (with rain date of Thursday, Aug. 25).
— Approved special designated liquor licenses requested by the Downtown Norfolk Association, to serve beer at 303 W. Norfolk Ave. (Riverpoint Square), for a family music concert series from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the following dates: Friday, June 10, with an alternate date of Friday, June 17; Friday, July 15, with an alternate date of Friday, July 22; and Friday, Aug. 19, with an alternate date of Thursday, Aug. 25.
— Approved the engineer's final certificate for Paving District 519 (Legacy Bend Fourth and Fifth Additions), Sanitary Sewer Extension District 254 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition), Water Extension District 124 (South Highway 81), and Water Extension District 126 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition).
— Approved meeting Monday, May 16, for the board of equalization to conduct a public hearing for equalization of special assessments for Paving District 519 (Legacy Bend Fourth and Fifth Additions), Sanitary Sewer Extension District 254 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition), Water Extension District No. 124 (South Highway 81) and Water Extension District 126 (Legacy Bend Fourth Addition).
— Approved an interlocal agreement with the Village of Lindsay for the City of Norfolk to provide building inspection services to Lindsay.
— Approved a quote from Love Signs for the downtown parking lot signs project for an amount of about $26,310.
— Approved a resolution approving the final plat, subdivision agreement and postconstruction stormwater management plan maintenance and easement agreement of Medelmans Lake Subdivision 2nd Addition.
— Approved having the mayor sign the 2022 ballot for election to the Nebraska Regional Interoperability Network (NRIN) Board of Directors.
— Approved all bills on file.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Conducted a public hearing and approved all three readings of an ordinance changing the zoning on a request from Leon and Kathleen Gebhardt from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 3420 W. Nucor Road. Also approved an accompanying final plat of Gebhardt's Addition. The moves are to accompany a request to split 10 acres into 7-acre and 3-acre parcels so another house may be built on the property.
— Approved an engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation for the sewer from Monroe Avenue to Logan Street for an amount not to exceed $47,968.
— Approved an engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation on Omaha Avenue from 19th Street to 10th Street for an amount not to exceed $51,462.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance creating a water extension district, which generally provides for the extension of a water main along Channel Road from Hayes Avenue to Phillip Avenue and along Phillip Avenue.
— Approved advertising for bids for Water Extension District 127 (Channel Road).
— Approved an interlocal agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk for completion of asphaltic concrete mill and overlay on Sherwood Road.
— Approved a contract with J.H. Hespe Co. for the Johnson Park North Fork River Restoration Project—Restroom and Parking, for an amount of $970,350.
— Approved a change order with J. H. Hespe Co. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration project — restroom and parking lot resulting in a net decrease of $148,580.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Received the Community Development Agency's 2021 annual tax-increment financing report to governing bodies as presented by Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer.