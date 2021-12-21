The Norfolk City Council is looking to make sure 13th Street traffic stops for red lights at a northern intersection in the city.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, the council heard from Gene Reed, who has spoken to his council representatives and the Norfolk public works director about red light runners.
Reed said 13th Street, which is Highway 81, intersects with Bel Air Road on the west and Roosevelt Avenue on the east near where he lives. At that street, there is a lot of traffic that doesn’t stop for the red light, including trucks, he said.
Reed said in the past when he had spoken to the city about it, one of the solutions was to have increased police enforcement. Reed said he isn’t sure if that happened.
Reed said his wife also was hit at that intersection. When pulling up to 13th Street from Roosevelt Avenue, they have to count to five to make sure no vehicles from the south on 13th Street are going to run the red light. The trees and the cemetery to the south block their view, he said.
To get more people to stop, the speed limit should be lowered, he said.
Steve Rames, the public works director, and council members said one of the issues is that the street’s speed limit is under the jurisdiction of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Rames said one of the universal determinations of speed is what traffic in the 85th percentile travels. If an engineer did a traffic study and the 85th percentile was lower, then it could possibly be lowered, he said.
The speed limit in that area is 45 mph. Another option that could lower the speed limit would be to narrow the width of the lanes or paint them narrower.
In addition, Rames said corridor landscaping work would be completed there, which should help to lower the speed. In addition, there will be a bus stop, which also tends to help lower speed limits, he said.
Councilman Shane Clausen asked if the city could put a yellow flashing light ahead of the traffic light, similar to what takes place on Highway 81 south of the viaduct.
The yellow flashing light gives truckers and others a warning the light is about to change. That seemed to help red light runners there, he said.
Rames said it could be effective. The other problem is that sometimes people speed up to try to beat the light, he said.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said he thinks a flashing light would be effective. When he sees such lights, he knows he can’t beat the light and slows down, he said.
However, there needs to be a considerable space to give drivers warning for a flashing light. An engineer would probably need to study it to see if there is enough distance between Benjamin Avenue and that intersection for a flashing yellow light, Miller said.
The city also does selective enforcement, which is complaint driven, Miller said. Police conduct the enforcements as officers have time, he said.
Miller said two of the areas that get the most selective traffic enforcement are northern 13th Street and east Norfolk Avenue.
Most of the comments were that trucks are the biggest problem, but it was stated that sometimes trucks can’t stop in time. That’s why a yellow light might help.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the city would continue to monitor the intersection and work with NDOT to try to come up with solutions.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Rob Merrill, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council members absent: Andrew McCarthy and Gary L. Jackson.
Meeting lasted: 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about four from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for a tract between Nicholas B. Kenny and Shawntel T. Kenny and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street construction project for $13,910.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for a tract between Anthony R. Schmidt and Michelle M. Schmidt and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street construction project for $3,460.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for three tracts between Hammond Properties and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street construction project for $69,000.
— Approved a resolution approving the final plat of Spaulding-Wilkey's Addition.
— Approved participating in the Janssen Settlement related to prescription opiates and authorize the mayor to sign the settlement participation form.
— Approved participating in the Distributor Settlement related to prescription opiates and authorized the mayor to sign the settlement participation form.
— Approved the purchase of two used 2010 International 7600 plow trucks from Boyer Trucks, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for $169,800.
— Approved a resolution releasing the 10-foot utility easement (5 feet on each side of the common lot line) between Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, less the west 10 feet thereof, of College View Subdivision, an addition to the City of Norfolk.
— Approved a resolution of the updated Local Emergency Operation Plan (LEOP) manual.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Taylor's Bar and Grill to serve beer, wine and distilled spirits at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 5 p.m.\!q to midnight for a fundraising event.
— Approved a resolution approving an interlocal agreement for participation in the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
— Canceled the Jan. 3, 2022, Norfolk City Council meeting.
— Approval of all bills on file.
— Conducted a public hearing at the request of Alvin M. Willems, successor trustee of the Melvin H. Willems Revocable Trust, to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 4404 S. First St. Council members approved the first reading of a corresponding ordinance.
— Postponed consideration of the final plat and subdivision agreement of Sunshine Park Addition.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance appointing Lyle Lutt as the director of administrative services to replace Sheila Schukei, the human resources director as a city council designated retirement committee representative and trustee for the city’s police pension plan, fire pension plan and employee retirement plan (for those other than police officers and firefighters). Schukei will be retiring at the end of the month.
— Conducted a public comment period.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Reviewed the keno comparison report for November 2021.
— Conducted a public hearing on the report on findings and suggestions from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee as required by statutes. Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, presented the report, with the CARC in compliance. Nobody from the public spoke. The city has about $300,000 in an LB840 fund.