All around Norfolk, there are signs of growth.
New buildings are being constructed, streets are getting reconstructed and new and remodeled businesses are popping up.
So it probably wasn’t surprising that when Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council met Monday afternoon and evening for a strategic planning session with city staff, much of the talk and plans kept coming back to growth and how to maintain it.
In the public works department alone, roughly $51.8 million worth of projects are being worked on now. Not all will be completed this year.
They include Benjamin Avenue widening, First Street improvements, a new city production water well and storage tank, a grit facility, pump and other improvements at the Water Pollution Control Plant, levee certification, work on three city trails and improvements to some of the areas that were annexed into the city.
The city’s revenue projections also look good, although inflation is causing some assumptions to be changed.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said for years the council could make assumptions on financial projections with inflation under 2% annually. That was increased to 8% last year and likely will be 8% again for this year, Gates said.
Among the bright spots is that Norfolk has been experiencing record sales tax receipts in the past couple of years.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said Monday’s work session was designed to cover a range of topics, with the city council providing staff with direction on issues.
No action is taken by the city council during strategic planning, with guidance provided for items council members want to have worked on.
In the past, for example, the council asked city staff to provide an ordinance that tightens restrictions for parking vehicles on lawns. The ordinance was considered by the city council, although it wasn’t passed. There is some desire to revisit the issue and have it brought back.
Another topic that came up and caused considerable discussion was how to deal with change orders and a noticeable increase in them.
City council member Shane Clausen said change orders aren’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if it improves the project.
“When you have more projects, you are going to have more change orders,” Clausen said.
After discussing whether to go with a percentage of a line item or a dollar amount, it was decided to go with neither. City staff will notify the council members of change orders if the scope of a project has changed or if a project price changes significantly.
Part of the issue is that contractors are busy and generally can’t wait more than 10 minutes, let alone up to the two weeks it could take to get a change order to the council for consideration. Most of the time the change orders occur because of unknowns.
The email approach is designed to keep the council or a subcommittee informed. If there are concerns, they will be brought to the city staff by the council immediately.
Some of the other areas that were discussed included:
— Some of the downtown businesses have requested coming up with a taxing district for the new areas that are being developed. The ideas is to generate revenue for additional needs. It could be an occupation tax or a special assessment, similar to the Vehicle Parking District, which levies a property tax upon itself to generate revenue. The vehicle parking district covers the general area of the downtown from First Street to Seventh Street and Braasch Avenue to Madison Avenue. It is not a symmetrical configuration, however, and there are a few areas in the district that extend beyond the general area. It appears the city will work on getting a consultant who will look at this issue and others and what areas might be included.
— There is a desire to try to take more advantage of the economic opportunities of the Norfolk Regional Airport. Among other things, there is a lot of land where businesses that coincide with an airport could be located. The airport has outstanding runways and approaches. Among the challenges is the need for some new fuel tanks, which are required to be buried underground according to city code. It would be more costly for the airport to bury them, but other businesses also have had to meet the requirement.
— Other topics of discussion include American Rescue Plan funds and uses, the future facility needs for maintenance and public safety, emergency sirens, affordable housing and tiny homes, staffing discussions and more council interaction with constituents. When it comes to certain questions, council members said they should have more conversations with constituents in their wards. Among other things, constituents can identify their most pressing needs.
Although no action was taken and the meeting was informal, it was a legally advertised meeting and was subject to the open meetings law.