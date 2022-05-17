It likely will be June before the Norfolk City Council revisits an ordinance that is designed to try to make Norfolk more appealing along major corridors by establishing what’s known as a highway corridor overlay district.

Valerie Grimes, city planner, said the city received two emails from a person who asked the council not to consider it Monday.

The Norfolk City Council voted 5-2-1 on May 2 to pass the first reading of related ordinances amending city code to provide for the creation of it. The corresponding ordinance for its accompanying map also was approved on first reading on May 2.

Grimes said she received the second email from the person on Monday and spoke to the person, who was not identified. The concerns were about billboards being required to have a conditional-use permit in the highway corridor overly district.

Grimes said the concern was what might happen to the 55 to 60 billboards in the city if something happened to them in the highway corridor overlay district. The person could not attend Monday’s meeting and knew that if the ordinance was passed on second reading, then it could not be discussed on third reading when the person could attend.

The council is prohibited from discussing readings on the third and final reading. The person objects to having to get a conditional-use permit for billboards along the highway corridor district, she said.

The idea among these districts is to improve the aesthetics. Among other things, it can require more green space or landscaping. It also prohibits two types of businesses in them, salvage yards and sexually oriented businesses.

Council members Shane Clausen and Frank Arens voted against the ordinance on first reading, and Arens voted against the ordinance of the accompanying map. Councilman Gary L. Jackson was not at the May 2 meeting.

Clausen said he would like to have questions about the billboards — and other issues — clarified.

Clausen said with the latest discussion being brought up, it would “not be a bad idea” to postpone discussion on Monday. He suggested the ordinances get brought back to a city subcommittee, then brought back to the city council.

The council voted 6-2 to postpone discussion Monday evening, with council members Rob Merrill and Gary L. Jackson voting against.

Once the first ordinance was postponed Monday, council members voted 8-0 to postpone consideration of the accompanying zoning map ordinance.

