A proposed $90,620 agreement with PROS Consulting for producing a master plan for the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division has been stiffly rejected by the Norfolk City Council.
During the council’s session on Monday night, parks director Nate Powell endorsed the proposal, saying that in his experience, developing a plan such as the one proposed would be a critical step for the division as it continues to improve facilities around the city and strives to increase cost recovery numbers.
Cost recovery can be best summed up as the division’s efforts to offset overhead costs by overhead expenditures and by increasing operational revenue, where possible, over and above what the division receives through taxes or other city revenues.
The parks division averages 18% in annual cost recovery, according to Powell. He said while 50% would be the ultimate goal for cost recovery, achieving only 30% cost recovery would be significant for the city.
Powell said the master plan would, in essence, provide a roadmap for how his department could streamline expenses, maximize operational efficiency and make effective plans for park repairs, renovations and additions. The plan also would gauge employee satisfaction and response to leadership initiatives, as well as improving accountability measures.
After Powell’s presentation, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning asked for input or questions from council.
“First of all, thank you for all the hard work you’ve put together on this slide (presentation). I know you’ve done a really good job of trying to get our parks up and running and accomplishing goals,” council president Shane Clausen said. “... However, right now, we’ve just decided to limit discussion on a $99,000 change order that is directly attributed to parks. Now this is a $90,000 expenditure for parks; I feel like we need to handle the $99,000 change order first.”
Clausen added that he would like to get guidance from the parks and rec subcommittee before moving ahead with the master plan.
“I’m not saying this isn’t a good idea,” Clausen said. “I’m just saying right now financially, with the $99K sitting out there ... I feel like maybe it’s a little bit too much to swallow at this particular time.”
Clausen was referencing a proposed change order presented by JEO Consulting, which would have increased the city’s costs for the Johnson Park master plan by more than $99,000. The council also rejected the JEO change order, pending more information being gathered by city administrator Andrew Colvin.
Clausen proposed tabling the issue for two to four weeks so the council could review the proposal more carefully. Powell said while he would abide by the wishes of the council, the master planning process could last as long as nine-months, and he would hate to see the project delayed by another month.
Moenning added that the master plan proposal would not change in the coming weeks, and therefore it made little sense in delaying approval. The mayor added that city divisions utilizing outside consultants to prepare master plans for their operations is a common practice.
Councilman Justin Webb was among other members who scrutinized the proposal.
“Nate, when you’ve got down here that $7,180 of this is a review of current maintenance and operations; can you explain to me why we’re going to pay someone $7,200 to do that? Why couldn’t we do that in-house?” Webb asked.
Powell explained that the review would include a complete analysis of the parks division, including current maintenance practices, marketing, customer service and administrative delivery within the department, among several other things.
“Nate ... if you go to Ta-Ha-Zouka, and you go to the playground, you can tell it’s broke up,” Webb said. “You don’t need to pay someone to tell you that.”
Webb continued, saying that while he is not opposed to a master plan for future development, he questioned the need for an outside consultant to explain what should be obvious to city officials. He also balked at the idea that consultants would measure employee satisfaction and culture within the department as part of their work.
“I don’t want to hire a company to tell us the culture of our parks department. I want you to tell us the culture of our parks department,” Webb said.
He said that in his opinion, parks division managers need to do as much of the work on the plan as they could before hiring a consultant to finish the job.
Powell said that given his current workload, it could be time prohibitive for him to undertake the development of a master plan, which would only delay needed improvements to the division. Moenning agreed.
Powell said the last parks master plan for the city was completed in 2010 and included important accomplishments over the past several years, including the AquaVenture water park.
After close to 30 minutes of discussion, approval of the proposal was put to a vote, where it failed 5-2. Councilmen Murren and Jackson voted in favor of the proposal, with the rest of the council voting against.