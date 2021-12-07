The Norfolk City Council experienced firsthand the increased costs of construction projects on Monday evening.
With the merger of the Norfolk Police Division dispatch center with Madison County, there has been a need to update and expand the dispatch services in Norfolk.
As part of the process, the police division’s dispatch center will be expanded from its current three stations to six, with an addition to the IT room at the police station.
Following discussion at the Norfolk City Council meeting Monday, the council voted 8-0 to award the contract to J.H. Hespe Co. of Norfolk at a cost of $558,965.
Don Miller, the city’s police chief, said the city received four bids, with Hespe the lowest bid and shortest construction time.
“This process has been a bit of an interesting process,” Miller said.
Part of the process includes getting the dispatch center expanded to coordinate with the expanded dispatch services, which happened on Oct. 5, he said.
The dispatchers are now cramped in the dispatch center. Through the architects and their design, the city had cost estimates prepared.
Then after the bids were opened, the bids were much higher than the architects’ estimates of about $275,000, Miller said.
The lowest three bids were all within 10% of each other. The city met as a staff to see if there were places to be cut and how it could come up with the money.
“This wasn’t a program that was put together with a lot of fluff,” Miller said. “It was pretty basic to get a functional dispatch center, so there isn’t a lot of places to cut.”
Miller said one way the city can make up some of the funds is to use CARES Act funds, which would have been used later.
“Our fears are that things are continuing to go up,” he said. “We also want to get moving and lock in our prices so we can proceed. If we would start this process over, we think it would be substantially higher.”
Council members asked Miller a series of questions, including whether Madison County might contribute more. When the initial estimate of $275,000 came in from the architects, Madison County agreed to pay $100,000. Council members asked if the county was now willing to increase its contribution.
Miller said he had checked with the county but had not received an answer.
Council members also were concerned that if the project might end up even higher, especially if the project takes longer than anticipated.
Miller said he and others had met with Hespe, which is confident it can deliver, provided everything arrives. That’s not to say that a door or some other object might be delayed in the construction environment that exists right now, Miller said.
Hespe’s bid was also the shortest time frame by about two months. It estimates the project will be completed in 168 days, Miller said.