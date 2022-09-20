It was almost two years to the day since the Norfolk City Council was asked to allow golf carts on residential streets.
During Monday’s open comment session, which the council does quarterly, citizens are allowed to speak on any topic they desire. Three people spoke about their desire to see golf carts made legal on city residential streets in Norfolk.
Based on the comments about golf carts — and at least 30 people who attended the meeting who appeared to be supporting them — golf carts are no longer just for the golf course.
In some warm-weather states and retirement communities, golf carts have become part of the way of life, including for recreation, visits to friends and errands, they said.
When the council last discussed a request for golf carts on city streets in September 2020, Nebraska law was not clear on all places they were allowed.
The Norfolk City Council passed an ordinance to allow utility terrain vehicles within Norfolk city limits in 2020. UTVs are allowed only after being inspected and getting registered from the Norfolk Police Division, and are separated by law from golf carts.
Mayor Josh Moenning said he appreciated having the topic brought up again.
Moenning said he recently discussed with several council members having the issue brought back. Moenning said he believes the City of Columbus also recently passed an ordinance that allows them.
“It’s not uncommon at this point,” Moenning said.
The cars can be electric or motorized, seat two, four or six passengers and reach speeds up to 25 mph.
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle said by state law, they cannot be on roads where traffic goes more than 35 mph, and there are several other restrictions by law.
Police chief Don Miller said some of the discussions that have taken place include state restrictions. They are that golf carts had to be designed to go under 20 mph and limited to no more than four seats.
There are a number of statutory guidelines on these that differ from UTVs and ATVs, Miller said.
Those speaking in favor of them said while many people call them golf carts, they actually are PTVs, or personal transport vehicles. Older people and younger families like them. Many people spoke about the use of such vehicles in other states.
“Other states are great for reference,” Miller said, “but we have to follow Nebraska statutes.”
Newer ones have headlights, brake lights and turn signals, and many have flags that make them more visible.
Moenning said it sounds as though some of the statutes have changed recently.
Council members asked what happens if such vehicles need to cross an arterial street if they are only allowed on residential streets.
Miller said the law does allow them to cross roadways at an intersection, but they can’t travel on them.
Council members appeared to be receptive to the idea, with it likely to be brought up for consideration at some point in the future.
One other person spoke during the public comment period. Jim McKenzie said he would like the city to be more open. He said the city was in a high tax environment, among other things.
Over the past six years, the city has become “secretive and defensive,” McKenzie said. He said the average citizen in Norfolk has become “apathetic and angry” about city government.
Moenning said McKenzie’s comments were his opinions and not facts. Moenning said he disagrees with many of McKenzie’s opinions.
“I also don’t appreciate the narrative that this is some kind of spending spree that the city is on,” Moenning said. “In fact, if someone really looked closely at this budget that we just passed tonight, you would see it reflects one of the strongest fiscal conditions that the city has ever been in. It reflects growth. It reflects city services matching up with growth. It reflects a very healthy emergency reserve and beginning cash fund balance. It also addresses infrastructure needs, promotes public safety and enhances quality of life.”
The Norfolk City Council met Tuesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Shane Clausen and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 40 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, two media representatives, and about 40 from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Approved the keno comparison report.
— Approved a lease agreement with NE Colorado Cellular, doing business as Viaero Wireless, to install and operate certain radio equipment on the city's radio tower, 401 N. 25th St.
— Approved a site lease agreement between the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and the City of Norfolk to install an antenna on the City of Norfolk water tower at 2919 E. Northeast Industrial Highway.
— Approved an agreement with Liberty Centre Services, allowing the use of portions of city streets, sidewalks and trails for its Color Your Recovery run on Saturday, Oct. 8.
— Approved an agreement with the YMCA of Norfolk to allow two youth football games to be played at Memorial Field in Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
— Approved an agreement with Audrey Anderson, doing business as Guardians of the Children — Heartland Chapter, to allow the use of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a Bikers & Bobbers community awareness and fishing event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
— Approved an addendum agreement with Good Life Action Sports, amending the terms of the original agreement dated Aug. 15, to provide for a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 2.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the Nebraska Department of Transportation annual certification of program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads classifications and standards.
— Approved forwarding a letter of no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the Class CKG (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale with catering endorsement and growler) liquor license application for Herrick Farms, doing business as Divots Downtown Tap & Dine, 206 W. Norfolk Ave., and the manager application of Donna L. Herrick.
— Approved purchase of a replacement CSO pickup for $42,314 from Anderson Auto Group off of state contract for the Norfolk Police Division.
— Approved a change order with Constructors Inc. for the asphaltic overlays 2021 project resulting in a net decrease of $15,022.
— Approved all bills on file.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Conducted a public hearing to consider a request from Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to consider a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), to R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District) on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition replat. Also, approved all three readings of a corresponding ordinance changing the zoning from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), to R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District).
— Conducted a public hearing to discuss the 2023-32 capital improvement program, which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year plan for street improvements. Also, approved a corresponding resolution for the 2023-32 capital improvement program.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved a resolution for the additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority, which passed 8-0 and upon the affirmative vote of at least 75% of the council.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2022-23 appropriations, approving the 2022-23 proprietary budget and
approving the strategic plan.
— Approved a resolution approving the property tax requests for fiscal year 2022-23 in amounts different from fiscal year 2021-22.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2022-23 classification and pay plan.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance amending city code to address false alarm fees when the owner of the alarm does not have a current permit as required by code.
— Postponed until Monday, Oct. 3, consideration of an ordinance amending city code to update ambulance fees; false alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; and to restructure recreation fees. City administrator Andy Colvin said the postponement is needed to go over some of the recreational fees in question.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance for an amendment to the agreement for engineering services between the City of Norfolk and Black & Veatch Corp. for water system planning services for an amount not to exceed $56,614.
— Approved moving forward with the purchase of two Swenson Salters from Midwest Service and Sales Co. for the amount of $53,468, for use by the streets division.
— Conducted a public comment session in which four people spoke.