Many of the Wayne State College seniors who will be enrolled in the the Growing Together Career Scholars Program should enjoy their living quarters while they are in Norfolk.
The Norfolk City Council was presented with the plans for much of their residential housing, which will be next to the enhanced North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
Following a public hearing, the council voted to approve all three readings of an ordinance for Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary’s zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District), C-1 (Local Business District), and R-3 (Multiple-family Residential District) to C-2 (Central Business District) on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue. The land is north of Braasch Avenue.
The council also approved an accompanying mixed overlay district, which shows the plans for the development. Both measures were approved on 8-0 votes on Monday evening.
Valerie Grimes, Norfolk city planner, said the property is adjacent to much mixed use land as the Gearys have proposed.
The mixed overlay district has been allowed by the city for many years but has rarely been used. It allows for flexibility, including residential living on the first floor in a C-2 district; otherwise C-2 usually calls for residential living on second floor and above, Grimes said.
The development includes condominiums, apartments, commercial development and parking.
Daniel Geary said the development likely would include commercial on the first floor of a building that will extend out onto a patio.
The second floor would include apartments whose residents would come down and use the same patio by the river.
“It would be a shared area,” Geary said.
The plans include five condominiums consisting of 10 units and five two-story structures, he said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the plan includes Wayne State seniors living in the residences, starting with about 25 seniors and growing eventually to 75 seniors.
The Growing Together initiative includes having the students work and study in Norfolk for their final year, hopefully leading to employment after graduation in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.
Geary said the plan also includes moving the former railroad bridge downstream to provide a pedestrian connection. That bridge will connect to existing trails and Johnson Park over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
Moenning thanked the Gearys for their willingness to invest in downtown Norfolk in the past and for this latest investment.
“Moving these projects forward helps to kickstart the redevelopment of that area in the downtown district, coming alongside the public improvements that are coming,” Moenning said.
These proposals will help to reactivate a space and area of the community that hasn’t seen a lot of activity in the past few years, he said.
Also related to the riverfront, the council reviewed three bids and awarded a contract for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project to United Contractors of Johnston, Iowa.
The bid of $9,337,720 calls for partial work in late summer of this year, with the remainder in 2023. The city received competitive bids for 2022 and 2023, with the bids about $3 million cheaper in 2023 because of supplies and other issues.
The council took United’s bid, which was the lowest for completion in 2023.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 60 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about 20 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the mayor's reappointment of Les Swanson to the fire code board of appeals for a term ending February 2027.
— Approved the mayor's reappointment of Joyce McDonald to the riverfront overlay review board for a term ending February 2025.
— Approved the mayor's reappointment of Mark Johnson and Terry Wolfe to the building code appeals/property maintenance board of appeals for a term ending February 2027.
— Approved an agreement with Steven Anderson, doing business as Heartland Gondolas, to operate a gondola business at Skyview Park and Lake from May 1 through Sept. 30.
— Approved an agreement with Lutheran High School Association of Northeast Nebraska to hold soccer practice, camps and games on Memorial Field at Veterans Memorial Park through May 31.
— Approved a contract with Fischer Tree Central for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to Riverside Boulevard project for tree removal and disposal for $6,000.
— Approved a contract with Fischer Tree Central for the First Street bridge and instream Improvements for $12,500.
— Approved an agreement with the VFW Winter-Munson Post No. 1644 for the annual Loyalty Day Parade on Friday, April 29.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for Tract 3 between David Archer and the City of Norfolk for the First Street bridge project for $2,630.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for Tract 2 between Young Men's Christian Association of Norfolk and the City of Norfolk for the First Street bridge project for $22,240.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Jim's Fine Wine and More, 2001 Market Lane, to serve wine and distilled spirits at Dr. Kim Chiropractic, 324 West Norfolk Ave., on Wednesday, March 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a wine and cordial tasting.
— Approved all bills on file as audited by the finance committee.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District), C-1 (Local Business District), and R-3 (Multiple-family Residential District) to C-2 (Central Business District) on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue. Also approved an accompanying ordinance on all three readings.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a mixed-use overlay on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue and an accompanying ordinance on all three readings.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved submitting an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in the amount of $93,000 for a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) contract budget amendment and an accompanying resolution.
— Approved an ordinance to amend code to change accident reporting dollar amounts and when reporting is required to match current state statutes. Police Chief Don Miller described it as a “housekeeping” item.
— Approved a bid from Komline-Sanderson to rebuild Komline Belt Press 2, located at the Water Pollution Control (WPC) Plant, for the sum of $194,493.
— Approved awarding a contract to BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street project, including both the base bid and alternate bid, for a total amount of $13,175,170. Work will go from First Street to 13th Street, starting this year, with final work in 2023. Originally, plans were for work to start from 13th Street, but with the First Street project, the decision was made to start Benjamin Avenue work at First Street. An open house and construction timeline will be shared. The project includes reconstruction and widening, going from four lanes to five lanes with a center turning lane.
— Approved awarding a contract for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project to United Contractors of Johnston, Iowa. The bid of $9,337,720 calls for partial work in late summer of this year, with the remainder in 2023. The city received competitive bids for 2022 and 2023, with bids about $3 million cheaper in 2023 because of supplies and other issues. United was the low bidder. An open house and construction timeline will be shared on the city’s website.