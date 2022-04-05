The last time Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council considered a zoning change to enable a soybean crushing plant to operate, they listened to testimony from 21 people and discussed it for 2½ hours.
That prompted the mayor to ask that all those speaking on Monday night before the council to try not to repeat the same things that had been stated on March 21. And for the most part, they honored the mayor’s request.
Still, there were 16 from the public who spoke both in favor and against the plant, with more than 90 minutes spent discussing it. But the outcome was the same as the first time as the council voted 7-0 to pass the ordinance on second and third readings, approving the zoning change.
The zoning was changed from A (Agricultural District), and R-R (Rural Residential District) to I-2 (Heavy Industrial District). The area covers roughly 480 acres located north of East Nucor Road, and east of North First Street and of Victory Road.
But this may not be the end.
During the public testimony, Norma Jean Wilber, who lives in the Becker subdivision, told the council she likely would file a lawsuit if the ordinance passed.
“All I can tell you is I already paid the retainer fee for the attorney who is going to make sure that this is not going to be put next door to our place,” Wilber said. “I assure you. I don’t care if you build it, but you’re not going to build it by us.”
And just like last meeting, there is little disputing the economic impact that the proposed $375 million soybean crushing plant would have for Norfolk and the region. It includes about 55 employees with a payroll of $4 million annually.
But there remained plenty of objection from many of the people who live in 27 residences north of the proposed site in the rural subdivision. The concerns are over noise, safety and overall negative impact on their quality of life, among other issues.
Keith Langan, who also lives in the Becker subdivision, said he disputes that many soybean processing plants are located in residential areas, such as Fremont. Langan said he went to Omaha last Sunday and stopped in Fremont. While there, he visited that community’s soybean crushing plant. It was located in what Langan described mainly as an industrial area.
“I found two houses and they’re not the best houses. I think one was probably abandoned,” Langan said.
Langan said he recorded decibels from the plant from an app on his phone and got a 74 while sitting in his car. When a train went by, he got 87, Langan said.
“That’s going to be 24/7 in our neighborhood,” he said.
Langan encouraged the plant to be located in a different area, such as where a tubular plant was scheduled to be built about eight years ago about 2 miles away. The plant never was built.
Jim Dishman of Norfolk, who also lives in the subdivision, also spoke against it.
“I graduated with honors from the school of hard knocks and common sense,” Dishman said.
Before moving out to this neighborhood, Dishman said he lived in the southern part of Norfolk, which they affectionately called “the hood.” They could hear train cars being switched, he said.
“It sounded like thunder,” Dishman said.
Now with trains more than 100 cars long from the plant, the neighborhood will be hearing that up to twice a week, he said.
Dishman said he also thinks the plant could be moved to the east of the proposed site in a flood plain. As evidence, he said the area where Walmart, Menards and Hy-Vee West were built used to be a swamp. Dishman said he knows because he used to catch frogs there.
Many of those speaking in favor touted the economic benefits of the plant.
Robert Johnston of Clearwater, a soybean producer who also is running for the seat in the 40th District of the Legislature, said agriculture is the state’s biggest industry. This plant will help to enhance soybeans, he said.
“You have been presented an opportunity that might only happen once in your lifetime,” Johnston said.
Previously it was announced that Nick Bowdish of Carroll, Iowa, founder and manager of Norfolk Crush, said the company would build a state-of-the-art soybean crush plant that would consume 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually.
The plant would produce soybean meal, which is a high-protein livestock feed; soybean oil, which is a vegetable oil; and soybean hulls, which is an animal nutrition ingredient. The proposed facility will operate 24 hours a day for about 355 days per year.
The impact of the soybean plant is estimated to raise an annual $8 million in prices paid to local farmers for their soybeans.
Shane Weidner, the Nucor Steel environmental manager, said Nucor would be an industrial neighbor and supports the proposal. Already Nucor officials have been impressed with how Bowdish has reached out to them, he said.
Weidner said industrial plants like this don’t operate in a vacuum, and Nucor looks forward to continued interactions with Bowdish.
And given all the regulations and watchful eyes of the neighbors, it will be operated properly, Weidner said. Weidner was previously the fire chief and public safety director for the City of Norfolk.
Soybean producers from Hartington, Brunswick and Belden also spoke in support.
One of the concerns raised previously was that the amount of water used by the plant could make local wells run dry.
Mike Sousek, Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager, said he had received multiple phone calls from landowners in the area and had met with Bowdish.
Sousek said the plant meets everything the NRD needs to see. The plant also has options on three irrigation wells in the area, and the NRD has a monitoring well in the area, he said.
Brian Bruckner, Lower Elkhorn NRD assistant manger and acting water resources manager, said the land is currently irrigated, with four active irrigation wells in operation.
An observation well just across the road to the west of the proposed site has had data collected since 1977, Bruckner said.
The water use for the proposed project would be close to the water used by irrigation, Bruckner said. The preliminary analysis is that the proposed project would not have any negative impact to groundwater supplies in the area, Bruckner said.
Three council members and the mayor also spoke in favor of the zoning change.
Council member Kory Hildebrand said he had done his research since the last meeting on plants operated by Bowdish. Bowdish has gone beyond all the minimum requirements required in zoning, he said.
“I don’t have any reason to believe he is not going to be a good neighbor to you,” Hildebrand said. “His plant is state-of-the-art.”
Hildebrand said Bowdish is trying to minimize noise by having the vacuum system his plant uses enclosed, which also should keep it from being a dusty environment.
The vote to approve was 7-0, with council member Rob Merrill not at the meeting.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Rob Merrill.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 47 minutes, including a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 15; media representatives, three; and about 60 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Accepted the March sales tax report, which included sales in January.
— Approved an engineering services agreement with McLaury Engineering for the Channel Road water main project for an amount not to exceed $16,000.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Youth Baseball, allowing Norfolk Steel the use of the ball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a baseball tournament Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19.
— Approved an agreement with Luis Cortez, doing business as Norfolk Adult Soccer League, allowing the use of the soccer fields located in North Pine Park for the league's games during the 2022 summer/fall soccer season from Saturday, April 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25.
— Approved an agreement with Young Men’s Christian Association of Norfolk allowing the use of the eight-lane swimming pool located in AquaVenture Water Park for swim team practices from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, May 23, through Friday, Aug. 5.
— Approved an agreement with Christian Cross and Fly By Night Fireworks, allowing the use of Skyview Park for various activities for the Christian Cross Festival, including but not limited to live music performances, speakers, inflatables, vending of food and other items, disc golf tournament, 5K run/walk and a fireworks display utilizing 1.4G consumer fireworks only, to be Saturday, June 11 (with a rain date of Sunday, June 12).
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Post 16 of The American Legion at Norfolk, allowing the baseball field in Veterans Memorial Park to be used for baseball practice and games for the summer baseball season and post season from Sunday, May 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
— Approved an agreement with Tina Kassmeier, doing business as Kelly's Fast Pitch Softball, to use the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Liberty Bell Park for a softball tournament on Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26.
— Approved an agreement with Community Bible Church of Norfolk to allow the use of Embrace Park and green space immediately north of and adjacent to Embrace Park for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16.
— Approved a public access easement agreement between Northeast Community College and the City of Norfolk for the construction of a concrete trail along Victory Road.
— Approved waiving the $2 bicycle registration fee for the annual Landon Bos Memorial Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Norfolk Pedal Park in the 300 block of West Benjamin Avenue.
— Approved a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. for the Highway 275 undercrossing trail project resulting in a net increase of $5,275.
— Approved the keno comparison report for February 2022.
— Approved the mayor’s appointment of Susan Hansen to the Civil Service Commission, effective Sunday, May 1, for a term ending in April 2028.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Football Club, allowing the use of soccer fields and green space in North Pine Park, Liberty Bell Park and Embrace Park for youth soccer practice and training from last Friday through Saturday, Dec. 31.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Youth Baseball, allowing Norfolk Recreational Baseball to use the ball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for baseball practice, games (not including tournaments), and camps, and for limited use of the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park from Monday, April 11, through Sunday, July 31.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Youth Baseball, allowing Norfolk Steel to use the ball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a baseball tournament on Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12.
— Approved an agreement with Tina M. Kassmeier, doing business as Kelly’s Fast Pitch Softball, allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for softball practice and games for its softball season from last Friday through Saturday, Oct. 22.
— Approved a resolution releasing all utility easements in two lots of Orphan Grain Train’s future warehouse addition to the City of Norfolk.
— Approved a right-of-way agreements for the Benjamin Avenue project from 13th Street to First Street for the following tracts: Between Landeco II and the City of Norfolk for $33,490, $31,040 and $16,750; between Mynor A. Monterroso and Ericka Martinez and the City of Norfolk for $45,000; between BankFirst and the City of Norfolk for $34,370; between SWAMT and the City of Norfolk for $15,050, $54,464 and $1,810; between Elkhorn Development and the City of Norfolk for $1,470.
— Approved a temporary easement and corporation quitclaim deed for a tract between Consumers Public Power District n/k/a Nebraska Public Power District, and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue project from 13th Street to First Street for $6,730.
— Approved an electric vehicle site host agreement between Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and the City of Norfolk to install and maintain electric vehicle supply equipment on city property.
— Approved the purchase of a fleet vehicle for $29,977 from Anderson Auto Group to be used by the parks division.
— Approved the purchase a fleet vehicle for $39,989 from Anderson Auto Group to be used by fleet services.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved a resolution adding stop signs to control all four directions at the intersections of Norfolk Avenue and Second Street, and Norfolk Avenue and Third Street.
— Approved an amendment to the engineering services contract with Schemmer Associates for the Benjamin Avenue project from 13th Street to First Street, resulting in an increase of $78,100.
— Approved a task order to the master service contract for construction engineering and inspection services with JEO Consulting Group for the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction and First Street bridge and instream improvement projects for an amount not to exceed $798,900.
— Approved a testing services contract with Certified Testing Services for the Benjamin Avenue project from 13th Street to First Street for an amount not to exceed $78,000.
— Approved a change order with Perry Reid Construction for the City of Norfolk — Norfolk Transfer Station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $92,695.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance authorizing issuance of Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $21 million to fund various street improvements.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Heard Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation for April as "Fair Housing Month."
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Listened as the public safety annual report was presented by Scott Cordes, director of public safety, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller and Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge.