The Norfolk City Council approved a new agreement between the police division and the Madison County Sheriff's Office at Monday night’s meeting.
The main feature of the agreement combines the Norfolk police and Madison sheriff tactical teams into one: The NoMad Tactical Response Team.
“The City of Norfolk and the County of Madison have been trying to find ways that we can join our efforts to better serve our communities and save some money,” Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said. “Since the mid-'90s, the City of Norfolk and the County of Madison have both had tactical teams. It’s redundancy of effort and expense. So, we started looking at joining our tactical teams in January of last year.”
The agreement is not unique to Norfolk, Miller said.
“It’s probably more common than uncommon in environments like ours,” Miller said.
Each agency will maintain its own staff and insurance, but the team will respond to incidents together, Miller said.
The agreement also replaces a current agreement that allows Norfolk officers to assist with accidents outside of city limits if no deputies are available and incorporates and clarifies state statutes that allow officers to assist with emergencies outside their jurisdiction in an emergency, Miller said.
The agreement will go into effect if approved by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which meets Tuesday morning.
Mayor Josh Moenning thanked Miller and Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk for their work on the agreement.
“I think its been encouraging to see over the last few years the higher level of collaboration, cooperation between the City of Norfolk PD and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and this is just another example, so I commend you for your leadership and Sheriff Volk for your partnerships,” he said. “It only makes sense to work together in these ways.”