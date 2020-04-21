Council approves strip mall plan

A redevelopment plan for a strip mall between the old Shopko building and Office Max was approved by the Norfolk City Council on Monday night.
The plan, submitted by BCG Enterprises, calls for a $1.5 million investment in what will become a 13,000-square-foot retail strip mall.
Randy Gates, city finance officer, said the developer plans to finish construction this year. No potential tenants or businesses in the currently vacant space were mentioned, but Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he believes the renovated space could provide a boost to the city.
“This is a positive step forward for a promising retail development in the city,” Moenning said.
The council’s agenda was relatively light, as it met remotely for the second consecutive time.
The council also received a comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019.
Gates said that overall the city generated a net gain of $6 million in revenue, which he said indicated a good year. Most of the revenue is generated by taxes, with about $8.7 million in sales tax, $4.3 million in property tax and nearly $3 million in occupation and franchise tax. Another $4.6 million is generated by a lease to Nebraska Public Power District.
The city also generates revenue through what Gates described as “business-like services,” which he said are services where users are expected to pay most of the cost, such as water and garbage services. The biggest expense for the city is in public safety, totaling about $10.3 million, which Gates said is primarily police and fire services.
Gates said the outlook for the current fiscal year was initially promising, but the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant impact.
The council also passed an ordinance to restrict truck traffic on Sheridan Drive near 13th Street. Shane Weidner, city public safety director, said that due to an error in online navigation systems, trucks headed to Associated Wholesale Grocers would be directed to the residential neighborhood, leading to traffic congestion and property damage.
After contacting Google to fix the directions and putting up signs to keep trucks out, the problem has largely gone away, but the ordinance would be another layer of security for the residents of the neighborhood, Weidner said.
The only other agenda item was a change in a contract to begin work on Raasch Drive.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: Shane Clausen.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour.
Action Items:
— The city council held a public hearing and approved a redevelopment plan for BCG Enterprises.
— The council approved an ordinance restricting traffic to local truck traffic only on Sheridan Drive between 13th Street and Homewood Drive.
— The council approved a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction for street repairs and concrete improvements on Raasch Drive resulting in an increase of $140,924.
— The council received a financial report and a tax increment financing report.
Special Presentations:
— The mayor proclaimed April 24 as Arbor Day.