The Norfolk city council approved some contracts covering updates to Miracle Skatepark, levee repairs and street scanning in its short meeting Monday night.
The final design for Miracle Skatepark were shown to the council and a contract for building it was approved at the initial cost of $534,000, though city engineer Steve Rames said that about $57,000 will ultimately be cut due to budget concerns.
The contract was awarded to Spohn Ranch, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in skate park design and construction.
The council also approved two contracts with HDR, a construction and engineering firm from Omaha, for levee evaluation and repairs to damage from the flooding last March.
Some of the work has already been done and had to be done immediately after the flooding before a contract could be written. The contracts could eventually be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Finally, the council approved a contract for street scanning services that will help identify streets in need of repair and help estimate the cost of reconstruction and repairs.
