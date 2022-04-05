A proposed housing and commercial development within the North Fork redevelopment continues to move through the administrative process.
On Monday evening, the Norfolk City Council approved a resolution for the Geary redevelopment project. It includes constructing two apartment buildings to house Wayne State College students as part of the Growing Together Career Scholars Program.
A commercial property also will be constructed as part of the first phase, with apartments on the second floor.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, explained details of it during a public hearing to consider it.
Gates said the Gearys plan to start construction in early spring. An existing commercial property will be rehabilitated as part of the first phase as well, he said.
Phase I also involves moving the former railroad bridge downstream to provide a pedestrian connection to existing trails and Johnson Park over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. There are three phases scheduled over at least two years.
The plan provides for up to $4.8 million of tax-increment financing (TIF) for the entire project, not to exceed TIF eligible expenses. Eligible expenses are estimated to be about $3.2 million.
The total estimated cost of the redevelopment project is $24,712,736.
With TIF, additional property tax revenue generated by development work is initially and temporarily used to help with the infrastructure costs of the development, thereby making the housing and commercial project more affordable.
After assistance for infrastructure costs is paid for, the higher property tax revenue goes to the governmental entities that normally receive it.
Gates said the project would not be economically feasible without TIF. Without that financing, cash flow is negative, he said.
Monday’s approval was the fourth step in a five-step process. It will next go back to the Community Development Agency for final consideration.