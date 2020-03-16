The Norfolk city council approved a redevelopment plan for the old Grand Theater at its regular meeting Monday night.
Ben Conover and is company Conover Properties are renovating the old building at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue. The plans call for nine new apartments as well as a space on the ground floor for a business.
Conover is also applying for a $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and $194,000 in tax increment financing to help continue the project.
