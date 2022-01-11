When it comes to roundabouts, the Norfolk City Council continues to go round and round.
As part of a special council meeting on Monday, the council approved the First Street bridge, North Fork instream improvements project and the addition of a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue.
There seemed to be a lot of excitement for the improvements from all of the council members present, except for on the roundabout.
Council member Corey Granquist, who in earlier discussions voted against the roundabout, said he doesn’t think it makes much sense to take four lanes of traffic on First Street and two lanes on Braasch and funnel it all there at the roundabout.
“That’s what I constantly hear from the public, too,” Granquist said. “That’s probably the biggest part of this project that I disagree with.”
Granquist, who was one of two council members to vote against it, said he could support the project — without the roundabout being in it.
Council member Gary L. Jackson said the biggest reason it goes from four lanes to two lanes into the roundabout is to slow down traffic. Around the park, traffic needs to slow down, he said.
“That’s not a good area to have them flying through,” Jackson said.
Steve Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the conversation about the roundabout has been brought before the council at least three times previously. Stories by the Daily News included approval for its plans on April 6, 2020, and Feb. 17, 2021.
Mayor Josh Moenning said while he welcomes open discussion, it would be “poor form, bad practice” for the council to alter its plans now. The council had earlier directed engineers to design the project with a roundabout, and changing it would add considerable cost, he said.
In the end, the council voted for the plans with the roundabout.
Rames said the North Fork River improvements begin between the Hy-Vee East gas station and grocery store and progress about 1,800 feet up the river, stopping just south of the old trestle railroad bridge.
The old trestle bridge will be relocated about 400 feet downstream as part of the overall project.
Another portion of the project includes replacing the First Street bridge over the river. As a function of that, there will be sidewalks on both the north and south side that go under the bridge. It will allow people on the trail system to cross First Street without crossing it for traffic.
There also is significant drainage improvement for the area around First Street and Braasch Avenue. The city earlier did significant drainage improvement on Braasch Avenue from Fifth Street to First Street. This work will extend that storm sewer.
The majority of all three components are expected to be completed in 2022. The flow of the North Fork is controlled by gates, and the improvements are not expected to have an impact on flood control protection, Rames said.
The project includes a couple of areas with about a 2-foot-tall seawall to provide additional separation from the river. The areas are along part of Johnson Park and the sidewalk along the Norfolk Family YMCA, Rames said.
Moenning said he is excited for this project because it goes back to the history of Norfolk around First Street.
“I think it is important to have it remain intact and utilize it as a space to help tell the story of the history of this area and the community’s birth,” Moenning said.
Nathan Boone of JEO Consulting said the latest improvements would set the stage for Johnson Park improvements, which are to be completed separately, as well as other improvements.