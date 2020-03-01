City council chambers NDN
The Norfolk city council approved a purchase to help facilitate growth near Ta-Ha-Zouka Park at its regular meeting Monday night.

A property on South Fifth Street will be purchased by the city near the ball fields to help expand the park in the years to come.

Also on the council's agenda were a series of public hearings to issue special assessments. Two property owners, however, called into question some of the city's calculations and the council responded by tabling some of the assessments.

