Revisions were needed Monday to reflect a combination of growth and annexation that has pushed Norfolk’s population over 26,000 people.
During the Norfolk City Council meeting on Monday, Beth Duerst, the city clerk, updated the council on the updated ward and precinct boundary lines for the City of Norfolk, using 2020 census data.
The official estimate was 26,059 people, which is up from 24,210 people in 2020. Duerst said the 1,849 population gain was due about half to growth and half to annexation.
Duerst said every 10 years following the release of the census of population, it is the responsibility of every governing body whose members are elected by wards or districts to balance the population across those wards or districts.
“We have done this by redrawing our ward lines in order to maintain substantial population equality in each of our four wards,” Duerst said.
With the estimated population of 26,059, the target population for each ward is 6,515. It is generally acceptable that the population in each ward vary by as much as 5% above or below the target number, Duerst said.
Norfolk wards should range between 6,205 and 6,840 people. The estimated population of each ward now is as follows: Ward 1 — 6,804; Ward 2 — 6,816; Ward 3 — 6,218; and Ward 4 — 6,221.
“This was certainly a long and tedious process,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. He said Duerst and city staff had to put in a lot of hours to get the figures to be equitable between the four wards.
Council members voted 8-0 to approve all three readings of an ordinance approving the new ward and precinct lines. The finished maps need to be submitted to the Madison County clerk by Thursday, Dec. 30.
Duerst said the city and Madison County had a contract with G-Works of Lincoln to assist in reconfiguring the lines, which was helpful. This is completed through geographic information system (GIS) technology.
“There was little movement in the current ward lines,” she said. “There was a movement in each ward due to annexation and slight movement in the middle to balance those population numbers.”
Madison County completed its district boundary changes first, with the city then trying to follow those ward lines as much as possible.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, 10; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a resolution for the mayor's appointments to the Norfolk Public Arts Council of Mark Zimmerer for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2022, Jan Einspahr and Tyson Koehn for terms expiring Nov. 30, 2023, and Paula Pflueger and Camy Reeves for terms expiring Nov. 30, 2024.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance and temporary easement for a tract between KCM Inc. and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street construction project for $1,760.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance and temporary easement and real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for a tract between Donovan J. Keiser and Sheila M. Keiser and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street construction project for $2,700.
— Approved a change order with J.H. Hespe Co. Inc. for the Norfolk Police Division parking lot expansion — 2021 project, resulting in a net increase of $264.
— Approved having staff seek out the purchase of up to two used snow plow/dump trucks for use by the Norfolk Street Division in accordance with city code for purchases greater than $30,000.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved all three readings of a related ordinance at the request of Richard J. and Kathy A. Sullivan to change zoning from R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple-Family Residential District) at 306 Indiana Ave.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved all three readings of a related ordinance at the request of Dennis P. and Carol Werner to change zoning from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) at 1600 N. Airport Road. Also approved the accompanying final plat of D and C Werner Subdivision.
— Approved calling $630,000 of outstanding Series 2016 General Obligation Recreational Facilities Refunding Bonds.
— Purchased a new and unused replacement ambulance from Feld Fire (Wheeled Coach) for the qualifying low bid of $290,975.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance to update city code to identify snow emergency routes reflecting current city needs.
— Approved a contract with Clark & Enersen for design services for the Highway 81 and Highway 275 landscape improvements, and for completion of the community Wayfinding design plan project for an amount not to exceed $176,560.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance to change city code to clarify that city and state trucks can utilize roadways off of designated truck routes for maintenance, snow removal and during emergency situations.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Was introduced to Nate Powell, who has been named the next parks and recreation director. He comes to Norfolk from Mitchell, South Dakota.
— Reviewed the city’s 2021 snow and ice plan, which was presented by Will Elwell, who comes to Norfolk from Scott County, Minnesota.
— Met in executive session to discuss potential litigation.