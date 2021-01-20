The Norfolk City Council had a light agenda and a quick meeting for their first session of 2021.
Although council members discussed and voted on motions and ordinances covering a wide range of topics, the meeting lasted only 30 minutes.
One motion the council approved was to spend $245,996 for new playground equipment at Skyview Park. This new equipment will be modern and have new features, Mayor Josh Moenning said.
In another motion, the council approved a solar energy option, lease and easement agreement for solar energy development.
The council also passed two ordinances rescinding the creation of new sanitary sewer districts. Instead, the developer will be responsible for these.
A public hearing also was held on amending the Fountain Point redevelopment area plan. No members of the public spoke, and the resolution was passed.
The Norfolk City Council met Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren and Rob Merrill
Council member absent: Shane Clausen
Meeting lasted: 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff and media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Public hearing on the amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Fountain Point redevelopment area.
— Consideration of change order for the concrete improvements 2019-20 project resulting in an increase of $11,380.90.
— Consideration of rescinding ordinance to create sewer extension district No. 253.
— Consideration of rescinding ordinance to create sewer extension district No. 125.
— Consideration of change order for the Braasch Avenue project resulting in a decrease of $75,362.35.
— Consideration of an engineering contract for the Norfolk east drainage evaluation project.
— Consideration of agreement with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District for the east drainage evaluation project.
— Consideration of solar energy option.
— Consideration of an agreement for the Skyview Park replacement playground equipment project.