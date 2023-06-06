Council approves loader purchase for street division

The Norfolk city street division received approval for a major purchase during Monday night’s city council meeting. All present council members voted in favor of the purchase of an articulating front-end loader valued at $138,802.07 from Bobcat of Omaha. The purchase is being made through Nebraska state contract No. 15792 and is intended to replace an existing machine that is due to be replaced in the near future.
City street division director Will Elwell provided details on the purchase.
“This is a replacement loader. We received three different quotes, all specified the same,” Elwell said.
John Deere and Komatsu also submitted quotes for the machinery, although those bids were substantially higher than the Bobcat bid.
Per the quote submitted by Bobcat, the new machine will be a Doosan model DL220-7.
“We have one Doosan loader already that we’ve had really good luck with,” Elwell said.
In his comments to council members, Elwell said the existing loader would be traded in as part of the purchase transaction, and it could take as long as six months to receive the new machine.
The purchase is part of the 2023 street division budget. Originally, $170,000 was allocated toward the new machine.
The city has three other loaders, which are used year-round, although they are used more during the winter months. Upon questioning by council members, Elwell said that while it was difficult to estimate how much annual usage the new loader would get, it could be as much as 200 hours or more.
Elwell said machines like the loader are generally on a 10-year cycle for replacement; however, that schedule can change depending on the condition of the equipment and the costs for annual maintenance and repairs. The old loader is in need of several repairs.