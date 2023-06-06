Council approves loader purchase for street division

The Norfolk city street division received approval for a major purchase during Monday night’s city council meeting. All present council members voted in favor of the purchase of an articulating front-end loader valued at $138,802.07 from Bobcat of Omaha. The purchase is being made through Nebraska state contract No. 15792 and is intended to replace an existing machine that is due to be replaced in the near future.

City street division director Will Elwell provided details on the purchase.

“This is a replacement loader. We received three different quotes, all specified the same,” Elwell said.

John Deere and Komatsu also submitted quotes for the machinery, although those bids were substantially higher than the Bobcat bid.

Per the quote submitted by Bobcat, the new machine will be a Doosan model DL220-7.

“We have one Doosan loader already that we’ve had really good luck with,” Elwell said.

In his comments to council members, Elwell said the existing loader would be traded in as part of the purchase transaction, and it could take as long as six months to receive the new machine.

The purchase is part of the 2023 street division budget. Originally, $170,000 was allocated toward the new machine.

The city has three other loaders, which are used year-round, although they are used more during the winter months. Upon questioning by council members, Elwell said that while it was difficult to estimate how much annual usage the new loader would get, it could be as much as 200 hours or more.

Elwell said machines like the loader are generally on a 10-year cycle for replacement; however, that schedule can change depending on the condition of the equipment and the costs for annual maintenance and repairs. The old loader is in need of several repairs.

In other news

No survivors found after plane that flew over DC crashes in Virginia

No survivors found after plane that flew over DC crashes in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.

WWII veterans return to Utah Beach

WWII veterans return to Utah Beach

ON UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — Looking at the vastness of Utah Beach, its sand blowing in strong wind and bright sunshine, made Robert Gibson's memory of D-Day even more vivid.

Council approves loader purchase for street division

Council approves loader purchase for street division

The Norfolk city street division received approval for a major purchase during Monday night’s city council meeting. All present council members voted in favor of the purchase of an articulating front-end loader valued at $138,802.07 from Bobcat of Omaha. The purchase is being made through Ne…

Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency

Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.