During their last regular session, the Norfolk City Council approved an engineering design services contract with Black & Veatch Corp. for major improvements to the water system at the west plant and for the construction of a new collector well.
The contract will cost the city $730,407, which is well over $100,000 below the budgeted amount for the design.
City water systems adviser Dennis Watts offered insight into the design contract and the work that would be done on the city’s water system.
“This design services agreement will be set up for three construction packages: The west plant improvements, the well 14 collector well construction and also the transmission pipeline connecting Well 14 to the west plant.”
West plant storage
Watts said the needed improvements to the west plant are critical, as the current storage reservoir was constructed in 1974, when the population of Norfolk was just over 16,000.
Norfolk's population today has surpassed 25,000, and a new tank is needed to keep up with water demand. Watts said in addition to higher population, more property owners are using irrigation systems and thereby significantly increasing the per-hour water demand in the city.
“Your sprinklers are really what drives that max per hour (usage). With 2 million gallons, we can be full during dry periods, but when the sprinklers all run for four or five hours, we really drop to critical levels.”
Watts said that when the original storage reservoir was built, it was anticipated that another tank would be needed in the future, and the time has come to make the needed improvements for increased water usage capacity.
Other improvements needed at the west plant include replacing the 1974 transfer pump with a new one that will increase transfer pump capacity to 14.5 million gallons per day. Another of the original 1974 pumps is needing replacement, and an additional pump will be added to increase gallon-per-minute pumping capacity from 3,500 to 5,000.
Well 14 collector well
Another critical need for the water system is the addition of a Well 14 collector well that will allow for meeting the current well demand of 4.3 million gallons per day and will increase overall capacity to 14.5. Having extra capacity in collector wells is important during times of significant drought. Collector wells, such as the one being built, are needed in shallow water aquifer areas.
Watts said overall costs for the improvements would run just over $9 million and, if the project goes according to plan, construction should be completed by fall 2024.
Council members unanimously supported the contract with Black and Veatch Corp. and welcomed the needed upgrades to the water system.
During discussions, council president Shane Clausen emphasized that these improvements are not wants but are critical needs for the community.
Councilman Kory Hildebrand added, “This is one utility none of us can live without.”