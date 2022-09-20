The Norfolk City Council put the final touches on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget after approving a series of budget-related measures Monday evening.

A public hearing on the budget took place on Sept. 12, although it had been discussed several times previously at public meetings.

In the end, there were no last-minute surprises. The city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget shows a modest increase overall from about $115 million to $118 million, or 2.61%.

The general fund, which covers most of the day-to-day operations, has grown from about $28.2 million to $31.2 million, or 10.7%. It includes a 6% cost-of-living allowance for employees and 10% increase in health insurance costs.

A graph prepared by city staff lists the city’s major sources of revenue as follows: sales tax — $11,071,611; licenses, permits, charge of services and keno — $6,561,821; property tax — $5,546,638; and Nebraska Public Power District lease — $4,653,272.

One of the four series of ordinances and resolutions approved by the council was an additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority.

Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said the city doesn’t need it this year, but the resolution carries the 1% forward for future years.

“This just gives us some extra flexibility going forward,” Gates said. “It doesn’t change anything in the current year’s budget.”

Council members voted 8-0 to approve all budget-related measures.

