Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Following the results of an in-depth study conducted by JEO Consulting, the Norfolk City Council has approved a blight and substandard declaration for the downtown area. Resolution 2023-55 was passed unanimously by council members.
JEO’s Jeff Ray, who conducted the study, said the study is really an economic development tool and that there are two reasons for cities, such as Norfolk, to seek the blight and substandard declaration.
“My role here tonight is to not only educate you on what was found in the study and the criteria under that Nebraska community development law, but what does it mean and why we do a blight study,” Ray said. “There’s really only two reasons to do a blight study. One would be ultimately to incentivize an area for tax increment financing ... the other reason is to pursue a downtown revitalization grant through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.”
Ray said the intent of this latest study is to incentivize owners to make needed improvements to their properties in the downtown area.
Findings of the JEO study indicate that 71% of the buildings in the downtown area are deteriorating, which means that they are in need of repairs for which a contractor would likely have to be hired.
Other findings in the study were that due to typical lot size in the downtown area, new construction would be difficult and that there is also evidence of deterioration on city sidewalks and streets.
Ray said making improvements to these properties not only improves the look of the property, but also addresses age and safety concerns in many of the buildings.
City officials have recently announced plans to make needed improvements to downtown sidewalks, and repair work on streets in the downtown area is underway.
According to city zoning maps, much of the downtown area is already considered blight and substandard; however, that declaration came as the result of a study conducted in 2011 and such declarations must be renewed every 10 years for properties to be eligible for the economic development grants.