Norfolk’s borders officially grew Monday night after the city council passed the annexation ordinance on the third and final reading.
The council approved the measure 5-0, with councilmen Shane Clausen, Thad Murren and Frank Arens abstaining.
There was no discussion or public input Monday night, in accordance with state law.
After the meeting, Mayor Josh Moenning said the decision to annex was hard but necessary.
“For the good of the long-term growth potential of the city, we felt it was the right time to do this, even though it wasn’t easy,” he said. “Now it is the responsibility of the City of Norfolk to take on public services (in the annexed areas).”
Moenning said the city has invested in streets, fire protection, police and other services to do so.
“I think it will be a smooth process,” he said.
Moenning said he thinks annexation was the right decision, despite it being controversial and unpopular with many people living in annexed areas.
“It was a long process, a vigorous process,” he said, “one that evoked much public discussion. But I think in the end it will be a worthwhile process for the City of Norfolk and its citizens.”