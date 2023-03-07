On the agenda for Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting was discussion among council members and input from the community on how to fund needed improvements to the police department and repairs to city streets.
City officials had previously said that all options were on the table as it pertained to the improvements, and many ideas and points of consideration were tossed around both by citizens and council members.
As was explained by city administrator Andrew Colvin, this is an important issue that has been discussed widely within the city offices and the community.
“There’s been a lot of discussions, internal and external; there’s been a lot of community conversation that’s taken place as well. During the bond issue that failed last November, the two projects that came out of there … were the police station priorities and street repairs,” Colvin said. “We were asked as a staff by the mayor, who wanted to have this discussion in an open forum and to allow the public to comment, and also to allow the council to have the opportunity … to have the discussions and ask questions to find out more about how this could work, particularly in terms of what kind of tax could be used to fund these improvements if we were to seek new revenue to do so.”
Colvin said it was important for the council to have these discussions among council members rather than simply proposing an ordinance or resolution on the issue.
A sales tax election can take place only during a general election every 24 months, Colvin said. Since the failure of the sales tax issue last fall, city officials are considering other options.
“We can’t revisit the sales tax election until November ’24, so the other options that we have would be a special election,” Colvin said. “If you wanted to, you could look at property taxes, and I think that from what I’m hearing, that is not something the council is interested in.”
Colvin said another option would be an occupation tax, which is a more flexible tax, and one that the city has successfully implemented before.
Typically, occupation taxes are approved by voters and are assessed on such items as food, beverage and lodging with the funds being utilized for community improvements.
Both the Memorial Field and AquaVenture water park projects in Norfolk were successfully funded by an occupation tax.
The occupation tax being considered would be assessed on alcohol sales in the city. City finance director Randy Gates said a food and beverage tax, such as the one being considered, could be assessed at 2% on alcohol sales. A special election on the tax to fund the needed improvements could come as soon as June of this year.
Mayor Josh Moenning has said that while the new tax might seem like a good idea, he values citizen input on the issue and that all options are being considered.
“There’s no set course here … there’s nothing set in stone. This is purely meant to be the first step in a discussion to formulate a plan to move forward on these community projects.”
Councilman Justin Webb began the open forum by stressing the importance of community interaction on important issues such as police and infrastructure funding.
“These are the times that people need to step up … and say something. Even though you might be uncomfortable doing it, we need your input … we need your guidance.”
In response to Webb’s invitation, there was plenty of community comment, both for and against the tax proposal.
Donna Herrick, who owns several businesses in the community, including Divots Conference Center, Norfolk Lodge and Suites and Divots Brewery, stressed that hers is a tough business and that any tax increase at all would be too much.
“The city roads and police is really a whole community thing. I would like to see something that was placed more evenly,” she said.
Herrick said that while she supports the needed improvements, she believes that placing the burden solely on the businesses that sell alcohol seems one-sided.
Jim McKenzie, who led the efforts against the sales tax bond initiative in the November election, spoke up against the proposed tax.
“In my opinion, there should be no new taxes,” McKenzie said.”Back before the … tax increase was floated, the city, on their Facebook page, bragged about record revenues and the great financial condition that the city is in. And now we’re saying that we don’t have enough money to even pay for basic street repairs or public safety needs. That’s very concerning to me.”
McKenzie, who is a former city employee, has commonly been an outspoken critic of the mayor and city administrator, and of budgetary spending initiatives within the city.
“I don’t think the city has a revenue problem. I think we have a spending problem,” he said.
Brad Brooks also addressed council in favor of the proposed tax.
“If we don’t do something about the police station,” Brooks said, “and we don’t do something about the roads, we’re creating a huge public safety concern.”
Brooks, who is a member of the Civil Service Commission for the City of Norfolk, said he is familiar with what is happening in the police and fire divisions, and that they need the support of the city and community.
“I really feel that we need to conduct a special election and get some things going in regards to the police station and the streets,” he said.
Local businessman Zach Steiner, who is also in favor of the police and street initiatives, said he would prefer to see city officials try to pay for the improvements through the normal budget process and not through an additional tax.
Currently, about $8.5 million is needed for police department renovations, while city streets are in need of about $1.5 million in basic repairs.
After more discussion among council members as to possible options for creatively funding the improvements, Moenning pointed out that other communities in the state have funded similar improvements to their cities through taxing mechanisms, such as the ones being discussed in Norfolk.
In closing, Moenning again stressed the importance of ongoing input and communication between city officials and the community on how to address the critically needed improvements.
“Thank you all for contributing to the discussion,” Moenning said. “This is just the first in a series that we will have to further gather input and try to formulate reasonable plans to move forward with these important projects.”
Moenning added that there is an online survey available to citizens in association to the city’s recent annual report. The survey can be found on the city website.
The Norfolk Police Division is getting a long-overdue computer software upgrade.
The Norfolk City Council approved the $277,000 upgrade of the department’s computer-aided dispatch/records management system, which was last updated in 1991. Central Square Technologies will handle the upgrade.
Chief Don Miller said the Windows-based software would significantly improve data entry efficiency and reduce the likelihood of data entry errors. The upgrade also will allow the department to share information with other law enforcement agencies.
The upgrade will substantially be funded through excess 911 budgetary funds on hand within the police division.
The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night in council chambers at city hall in Norfolk. All council members were in attendance, and approximately 40 citizens and staff were also on hand for the 31-w-hour session. A recap of the meeting is below.
SPECIAL ITEMS
— Received public input and held discussions about a potential council recommendation, if necessary, regarding a possible special election for police expansion and/or street repairs.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— A proclamation was issued naming March as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held at the request of Flatrock Group LLC to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue. Ordinance No. 5822 approving the zoning change was unanimously approved by the council, which agreed to pass the measure on second and third readings as well.
— A public hearing was held to consider a request from Flatrock Group LLC to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue. The council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 5823 approving the zoning change and agreed to pass the measure on second and third readings as well.
— A public hearing was held to consider a request from Park Mobile Home Court LLC for a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located at 915 Bonita Drive. With the exception of councilman Shane Clausen, who abstained from the vote, Ordinance No. 5824 was unanimously approved regarding the zoning change, and the council agreed to pass the measure on second and third readings as well.
— Resolution No. 2023-14 regarding the final plat of La Bonita RV Park addition was approved by the council. Clausen abstained from the vote.
— A public hearing was held to consider an amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit.
— In a 5-3 vote council passed the first reading of Ordinance No. 5825 approving the amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit. Councilmen Corey Granquist, Frank Arens and Kory Hildebrand opposed the measure.
— In a 6-2 vote, the council passed the first reading of Ordinance No. 5826 approving an amendment to Section 2-5 of the official city code to include a permit fee for keeping hens, bantam hens and/or ducks in the city. Councilmen Granquist and Hildebrand voted against.
REGULAR AGENDA
— In its second reading, Ordinance No. 5821 was passed enacting Chapter 24, Article XII, of the official city code to allow the operation of golf car vehicles on city streets and setting forth the provisions under which golf car vehicles may be operated. Ordinance No. 5821 passed on first reading at the Feb. 21 council meeting. Councilman Justin Snorton was the only dissenting vote.
— Approved an agreement with Central Square Technologies LLC to upgrade the computer-aided dispatch/records management system (CAD/ RMS) at the Norfolk Police Division.
— Unanimously approved an application for economic development program funds for Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. doing business as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska for $200,000 to establish the Norfolk Rural Workforce Housing Fund and authorizing appropriate city officials to formulate and sign the documents necessary to effectuate this loan.
— Approved a real estate purchase agreement with option and right of first refusal for the sale of the city’s parking lot located north of The Kensington to HCI Real Estate Co. (Ho-Chunk) for $1 with buy-back provisions. The council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 5827 authorizing the sale of the parking lot. The measure passed on second and third readings.
— Unanimously approved advertisement for bids for the asphalt overlays 2023-1 project (Monroe Avenue, North Victory Road, Madison Avenue and Vehicle Parking District parking lots).
— Approval to advertise for bids for 2023 Johnson Park improvement project was unanimously approved by council.
— Unanimously approved letter agreement amendment No. 3 with Riverwise Engineering LLC for the Johnson Park instream improvement project for an amount not to exceed $40,800.