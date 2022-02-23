The Norfolk City Council approved an agreement with Invest Nebraska Corp. to establish a co-working space in downtown Norfolk.
It calls for the city to contribute up to $109,577 in quarterly payments for the proposed office and working space, which will be at 509 W. Norfolk Ave. in space currently being remodeled.
Emma Bennett of Invest Nebraska said this is the first time that Invest Nebraska is bringing its entrepreneurial resourcing outside of Omaha and Lincoln. The proposed interior was shown on screens inside the council chambers.
The Peter Kiewit Foundation provided a $100,000 grant, and the Kauffman Foundation of Kansas City provided a $250,000 grant, along with the funds provided by the city.
Bennett said the office would provide a business environment for home workers, entrepreneurs and other creative types who might not work in the traditional business environment. It also is anticipated that it will be used by students in the Growing Together initiative.
The space could help with start-ups, people working from home or others who might want to drop in and use some of the space or resources.
It will be equipped with high-speed internet, with ethernet cable and feature some Wi-Fi. It also will have a separate room for podcast and Zoom meetings and a conference room and will provide small-business resources.
Memberships will be offered, and there will be places people can rent space, as well as a goal to have at least four businesses occupy the space. Bennett also will work out of the office full time, mostly during regular business hours.
The goal is to have the program become self-sustaining. Another goal is in the next three years to have at least two start-up businesses come from it. It will be able to provide work space for up to 30 people.
And like a gymnasium, not everybody works at the same time, so more memberships can be sold than to have space for them, Bennett said.
People who pay for the membership will have 24/7 access, otherwise it will mostly be open regular business hours for drop-ins and others.
The Norfolk City Council met Tuesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Kory Hildebrand.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes, including time spent meeting as a Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the mayor's reappointment of Melissa Figueroa, Martin Griffith and Dan Spray, effective March 1, to the Norfolk Planning Commission, each for a three-year term expiring February 2025.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Youth Baseball, allowing the use of the ball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to be used for baseball practice, camps and games for its 2022 baseball season from March 1 through Nov. 1.
— Approved an agreement with ALS in the Heartland Inc., to hold a community walk at Skyview Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.
— Approved a resolution releasing a utility easement in an area of Hespe Co.’s Addition.
— Approved advertising for bids for the Johnson Park North Fork restoration restroom and parking lot project.
— Approved advertising for bids for ADA improvements at the Ta-Ha-Zouka Softball Complex at 2201 S. 13th St.
— Approved advertising for proposals for other improvements to the Ta-Ha-Zouka Park restroom and parking lot at 2201 S. 13th St.
BENJAMIN AVENUE PROJECT
Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed for the Benjamin Avenue project from 13th Street to First Street, including:
— Two tracts between Cirilo and Juana Hernandez and the City of Norfolk for $70,000.
— A tract between William and Janet Christian and the City of Norfolk for $75,000.
— Two tracts between William and Janet Christian and the City of Norfolk for $13,560.
— A tract between Easland Enterprises and the City of Norfolk for $29,470.
— A tract of land between Double T V Properties, and the City of Norfolk for $1,920.
— A tract of land between Norfolk YMCA and the City of Norfolk for $64,395.
— A tract between School District 2 and the City of Norfolk for $25,910.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved an agreement with Active Network for an online registration program for AquaVenture recreation program registration, season pass holder registration, shelter rentals, swim lessons, campground reservations and a point of sale system at the entrance to AquaVenture, in the amount of $23,035, with an annual fee of $12,500. to start on the "go-live" date in April.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with Madison County for the purpose of funding river channel restoration on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
— Approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk, City of South Sioux City, City of Wayne, Cedar County, Dakota County, Dixon County and Knox County, to share emergency 911 call handling computer hardware and be known as "Northeast Nebraska Regional 911."
— Approved a resolution to appoint the Norfolk police chief and the Norfolk police support services captain to represent and make decisions for the Northeast Nebraska Regional E911.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation of March as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month."