Some combination of Norfolk City Council and ARPA funds will be used to provide $150,000 in start up funds for a land bank.
Legislation passed in Nebraska in 2021 allows municipalities to create land banks, with Norfolk and Hadar planning to combine to form a regional one. The purpose is to get distressed properties back on the tax rolls quicker by cutting through red tape.
The Norfolk City Council, meeting Monday in a working session with Mayor Josh Moenning, discussed initial funding for the land bank while going over the housing budget.
Gary Bretschneider, executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency, said it is hoped that the land bank could open in October. Once the properties have the titles cleaned up, they can be sold to developers or individuals willing to put new housing or remodeled housing on the lots.
Council members discussed using either $100,000 or $50,000 of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, with the remainder coming from council discretionary dollars.
Once the funds are put in place, it is hoped that the city can purchase tax certificates for the lots. The city also plans to solicit funds from banks, foundations or others to help support it.
“In doing so, it is best to show that you have some skin in the game before going out and asking for money from someone else,” Bretschneider said.
Hadar also will be contacted to see what it can contribute, he said.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, the Norfolk city attorney, is assisting with the legal aspects of creating the land bank and obtaining 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.
With tax-exempt status, some groups might be willing to donate distressed properties to the land bank.
It is hoped that the city’s contribution will be a one-time occurrence, but it depends on how successful it is in obtaining properties and getting properties back on the tax roll. It could take a few years to get it self-funding.
Bretschneider also updated the council on the Kensington building downtown. He said the Kensington is under a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Ho-Chunk Inc., which plans to convert it back into a hotel. More details of that should be available about mid-August.
Depending on how that turns out, it will affect the budget, such as fixing up a new location or purchasing a new place for Section 8 housing.
Altogether, elected officials spent most of Monday going over the 302 pages of figures for the next fiscal year budget.