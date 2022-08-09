The Norfolk City Council’s scheduled working session on Monday was cut short when a citizen raised concerns about the meeting possibly being a violation of the open meetings act.
Council members voted 6-2 to adjourn following the citizen’s statements without discussing the agenda items.
Jim McKenzie raised four concerns at the start of the meeting, which had two agenda items listed — “Safe Streets for All” and a budget discussion for the November ballot initiative.
McKenzie said there were no minutes of the previous work session on the city’s website. He said the statute requires the minutes to be posted within 10 days or prior to the next meeting. The last working session was a week ago.
McKenzie said there was a great deal of discussion at the last meeting about taxes to pay for the new half-percent sale tax and none of that information is available in the minutes.
McKenzie said he also thought the discussion of the ballot initiative would be illegal because the item is not listed legally.
In addition, the ballot initiative would contain $70 million of mostly recreational projects, which could be the largest tax increase in the city’s history. Nothing in the agenda would give the public an indication of the enormity that was to be discussed, he said.
Finally, Nebraska statute states that anyone who knowingly violates the open meetings act is guilty of the violation of a Class 4 misdemeanor for a first offense.
“You guys are all honorable people,” McKenzie said. “I don’t think you fully understood what’s been transpiring with this project. I think you need to be aware of these violations.”
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, said she had no idea that she would be speaking to the four matters before McKenzie’s comments.
Myers-Noelle said it was her opinion that there was nothing rising to the need to adjourn.
She said the city had discussed adding recordings and minutes of the work sessions to the city’s website last week, and the city is in the process of adding that.
Myers-Noelle said the work session began out of an effort to have an open conversation of what is all going into the projects for the November ballot, including to further educate the council and the public.
The council has yet to vote to place the issue before voters, which must be done before the end of the month to get it on the November ballot.
“I think that there is a good-faith effort here to comply with the open meetings act,” Myers-Noelle said. “I am concerned that those minutes are not on the website right now.”
Council members voted 6-2 to adjourn. All voted in favor of adjournment except Rob Merrill, council president; and Gary Jackson.
Jackson said the council is only considering results of a 2018 survey from the public that identified needs and wants of the citizens. It isn’t the council bringing it forward, he said.
Myers-Noelle agreed, saying she doesn’t think the council is knowingly violating the act and is making a good-faith effort to follow the law. The meeting was being recorded and would be streamed, she said.
Merrill said previous working sessions where the matters had been discussed were attended by the media and properly reported on. A reasonable person would be able to ascertain what is being discussed, he said, and there have been no votes up or down on spending any tax dollars.
“Can we do better? Sure. We can probably do better. I’m sure that we will. Are we making steps to have those things put on the city website? Yes, we are,” Merrill said.
Councilman Corey Granquist said he is concerned that the minutes of the last meeting had not been posted before Monday’s meeting.
“It sounds like this (provision of the act) became effective a week ago,” Myers-Noelle said.
Councilman Frank Arens asked if the council would want to meet in closed session.
Merrill said it would be his opinion not to meet in closed session, especially since there were only allegations against the city. There are allegations against the city “every day” on social media, he said.
The council subsequently voted to adjourn without any discussion of the matters. The meeting lasted about 20 minutes.