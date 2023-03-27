As state Sen. Mike McDonnell sees it, Nebraska doesn’t have any mountains or oceans to help attract new businesses and residents.
But it does have residents who are honest and have a good work ethic. Combine it with a tax system that is unlike any other that is fair to all, and it will bring new businesses and residents moving into the state.
That was part of the premise from the Omaha state senator on Saturday afternoon during about a 2½-hour forum at the Norfolk VFW Club to discuss the EPIC option.
The EPIC option would replace the state’s property, income, inheritance, corporate and sales taxes with a consumption tax.
McDonnell, a Democrat, and state Sen. Steve Erdman, a Republican who represents a western legislative district, were the featured speakers during the forum. It was one of a series of forums across the state to discuss the EPIC option.
A study by the Beacon Hill Institute in Massachusetts indicates the consumption tax, which would operate like a one-time sales tax estimated by the institute at about 7.23%, would make up enough money to replace all the other taxes.
There would be no taxes on groceries or items used by workers in their trade, such as a plumber using a pipe wrench or a farmer purchasing a tractor.
Supporters believe there would be enough revenue by closing all the loopholes. About 60% of all Nebraskans pay 100% of the state taxes, they said.
The EPIC option would require all Nebraskans to pay taxes, including churches, nonprofits and government agencies.
Supporters also argued that Nebraskans now exclude more items for sales tax than items on which they collect. The Beacon Hill study indicates that there are $61 billion in exclusions for the sales tax.
McDonnell said despite what some might want to argue, the consumption tax is not about cutting teachers or firefighters. It is revenue neutral, he said.
McDonnell said when his class of state senators was elected in 2016 and began serving in 2017, the senators were ready to do “big things.”
“We didn’t come there to sit there and not try to improve our state. We believe this (EPIC option) is the catalyst to improve our state. This will put us ahead of our competitors.”
Instead of comparing Nebraska with the six bordering states, McDonnell said, Nebraska should compete with the 49 other states.
“We can never build a mountain. We can’t bring the beach here. But we have the best people in the country with their work ethic — and their values and their morals — that when people would come here, and understand that, (they would stay),” McDonnell said.
“Agree or disagree, we want to move the state forward. We need your help. We need your input on this,” he said.
A study last summer by the Platte Institute indicated that Nebraska has experienced outmigration for 20 years.
“IRS data show more taxpayers and dependents have left Nebraska than arrived from other states in every tax year since 2000, except for 2010,” with Nebraska being among 10 worst states for taxpayer outmigration from 2019-20, according to the Platte Institute.
McDonnell said the Legislature should help people. One aspect about the Legislature that has been frustrating is the lack of progress being made so far this year, he said.
“What you’ve seen in the Legislature so far since we’ve started on Jan. 3 is not what you are supposed to see. We’ve hardly done any work,” McDonnell said.
Each state senator’s opinion is not supposed to be more important than another. There are individuals who are upset by the lack of progress on bills that they support, so they are taking it out on all bills — even bills they support — by conducting a filibuster, he said.
“Think about it. We just hit Day 50. At Day 41, for the first time since 1937, the Legislature had not passed one bill. That’s a new record,” McDonnell said.
There are 819 bills, and unless the Legislature is successful in getting rules changed on Tuesday, there’s a risk of not getting fair debate on any bills, he said.
After the forum, which was estimated by a reporter at about 110 people who mostly seemed supportive, McDonnell said he realizes this represents a big change for the state with many unknowns.
So could too much be counted on by the Beacon Hill study?
McDonnell said he knows it is just a study, and Beacon Hill “isn’t perfect, but it does have experience in this field.”
“If people want to disagree with this part, that’s fine. There’s the old saying ‘2+2=4. It can’t be 5.’ So with the state’s fiscal office as we go through this, the state is going to have to look at this. We’re not afraid of discussing this. If you want to say, ‘Hey, you guys missed this,’ or ‘Did you think about this part?,’ we’re not afraid to discuss this. We just want you to show us the numbers or the study or whatever because that’s now what we are seeing. That’s part of this process.”
McDonnell said at previous forums across the state, they have received many questions. And it helps because then they look at new things and try to find answers for the unknowns.
“There’s new questions every time we have a gathering like this,” McDonnell said. “We want to make sure we are right. Right now, we have faith in the Beacon Hill study, but we are open to any questions that anyone has about the study. Tell us. We will try to get it answered.”
So what would happen if Nebraska ends up adopting the consumption tax and the consumption rate, whatever it is, ends up falling well short of revenue projections the first few years?
Until the state sees what the revenues are, would McDonnell be willing to put up a safety net, such a basic amount of property taxes or another tax to provide revenue, especially if it avoids cutting teachers or police?
“That’s another good idea to talk about. We have to look at some options, such as a stopgap, if that is what you are talking about? Sure. Until we get the cash reserve built for the 244 school districts and the 93 counties, yes, we would be building that,” McDonnell said.
McDonnell, who served as an Omaha firefighter and teacher, said he enjoys going out and talking to people because he learns something.
“You don’t know how much you don’t know until you go out and people start asking questions,” he said.