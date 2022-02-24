There is a lot of concern about costs and income for this upcoming crop season.
The Center for Agricultural Profitability through the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Department created a webinar and a new online calculator to aid farmers through the budget process.
“We have to remember, along with expense and input costs, there is also an income side, and hopefully there are opportunities in the market as the year goes on to do some pre-pricing,” Glennis McClure said. “If you’re confident in your costs, you should be able to make some decisions.”
McClure is a farm and ranch management analyst for UNL and offers assistance with the Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) program developed by UNL staff.
“A good reason for budgeting is understanding what all goes into your per-acre or per-bushel costs,” McClure said.
When a farmer knows his cost of production, it helps him make good decisions as he makes plans to market the crop, whether it be corn or soybeans. It also helps a farmer when he knows the cost in all sectors of his operation so he can consider the profitability of all areas of the operation.
McClure said they are seeing a shift in many operations from one crop to a different one, depending on availability of the products they need or even making a determination about the profitability of a certain product versus input expense.
The ABC tool offers 84 crop budgets for 2022, covering 15 crops. McClure said the UNL staff also is interested in having small groups of farmers across the state look at the ABC tool so the staff can see if adjustments need to be made, or even develop new budget models that are more closely in line with various areas of the state.
Budgets may be downloaded to a farmer’s account and changed to fit an individual operation. A farmer also may start with a new budget from the beginning, developing a specific budget to fit any operation.
An example given in the webinar showed crop production costs for dryland and irrigated corn, soybeans and wheat. The spreadsheet included average yield estimates, cash costs and also economic costs. McClure said the economic cost is a total of cash costs and other non-costs, including the expense of paying for the land, equipment costs and depreciation.
“Over the long run, you want to be able to replace equipment and pay for the land,” McClure said. “In the short run, all we are covering are our cash costs, and we can’t do that forever and survive, so we need to include both figures in our budget,” McClure said.
Considering the increase in fertilizer and pesticide input costs for 2022, these new figures can be plugged into the ABC tool. But it also adds, for instance, the current or projected corn price so a producer can look at the opportunities available for revenue on the other side.
To connect to the ABC program, click on agbudget.unl.edu, and then, each producer needs to create an account with a personal email and a password. After setting up an account, producers can begin a new budget or copy a prepared UNL budget into their account.
To create a more personal budget, a producer will need to plug in specific information, such as planting or fertilizing rate and machinery.