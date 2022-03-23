Two intersections with Seventh Street were at the heart of a discussion that took place among members of the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
While reviewing terms of the conditional-use permit being sought by Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties — which intends to build a new $6.5 million Servant Center in the area — commissioners debated how best to address the tentative plan to close the West Phillip Avenue intersection with Seventh Street and reopen the West Park Avenue intersection a block away.
“I did have two different versions of the conditional-use permit,” said commission chairman Dan Spray. “One of the concerns I brought up was who’s going to pay for the closure.”
In previous meetings on the issue, city officials and representatives of Orphan Grain Train agreed that closing the West Phillip Avenue intersection would be beneficial for the development as it would make pedestrian traffic in the area safer.
But at that time, city planner Valerie Grimes said she would not recommend including it as part of the conditional-use permit due to the amount of time the transition may take.
The Park Avenue intersection — located one block south — was closed permanently in November 2007. Barricades were put in place to mark the closure and the street surface since has been replaced with greenspace in the railroad right-of-way.
Norfolk public works director Steven Rames said the intent to close the Phillip Avenue intersection would be to vacate the property from the edge of the Seventh Street right-of-way to the edge of the Sixth Street right-of-way to the Orphan Grain Train.
“Everything inside the Seventh Street right-of-way, we would remove Phillip and put in the curb and gutter and restore that terrace area,” he said.
Rames said it appeared that reopening Park and closing Phillip would provide a greater degree of safety when he compared the visibility at each intersection.
While Rames said had reached out to Nebraska Central Railroad to notify officials there that the idea was under consideration, he had not yet received a comment from the Nebraska Department of Transportation on the issue.
“I think it’s pretty reasonable that they would approve it,” Rames said of the department of transportation.
In terms of the possible cost of restoring the West Park Avenue intersection and closing the West Phillip Avenue intersection, Rames offered a figure of roughly $100,000 or more, based on recent similar projects and adjusting for inflation.
After about 15 minutes of discussion, commissioners opted to add the condition to the permit, stating should the department of transportation and railroad permit the closure of the West Phillip Avenue intersection and the reopening of the West Park Avenue intersection with Seventh Street, the applicant shall be responsible for 80% of the expense of construction and engineering costs.
“This does benefit the community, so I don’t know if they should burden the entire portion,” Spray said. “But I also feel very strongly the city doesn’t need to burden the entire portion.”
ALSO DURING the roughly 17-minute meeting, Grimes offered a report on the February 2022 building permits for Norfolk. She said there were five new single-family dwelling-detached permits pulled, which puts the city five ahead of last year. No new single-family dwelling-attached permits were pulled, putting the city four behind last year’s total for the year.
There were no multi-family dwelling permits pulled either while last year there were two featuring 40 units.
But, she added, “Building valuation is approximately $6 million higher than last year.”