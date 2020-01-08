U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Facebook image

Corps again increases dam releases as another year of high river levels is forecast

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is moving more aggressively to discharge as much water as possible from its Missouri River dams given the likelihood of continued high runoff.

The corps already has been discharging about twice the normal amount from the dams, and on Tuesday, the agency said it would again boost releases. Discharges from Gavins Point Dam will be set at 30,000 cubic feet per second this week, up 3,000 cfs. Normally during the winter, releases average between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.

The six dams together make up the largest reservoir system in North America. Extraordinary runoff above the dams led to the historic 2011 summerlong flood, and extraordinary runoff below the dams’ flood control capabilities led to 2019’s catastrophic flooding.

John Remus, chief of Missouri River management for the corps, said the latest increase is due to a forecast for warmer than normal weather and higher than normal runoff in January and February.

Even though the corps is accelerating releases from the dams, the agency is anticipating it will fall short of creating the normal amount of storage space for runoff this year. Remus said the corps estimates that 0.4 million acre-feet of last year’s 60.9 million acre-feet in runoff will remain in the reservoirs past March 1, the target date for creating space for new runoff.

The corps’ ability to keep releases high is limited by fears of contributing to ice jam flooding above the dams.

Remus said the agency plans to be as aggressive as possible in moving water out from behind the dams.

The corps on Tuesday said it estimates runoff this year will reach 36.3 million acre-feet, ninth highest out of 122 years. The highest year was 2011 with 61 million acre-feet, followed by 2019, with 60.9 million acre-feet.

The National Weather Service reiterated Tuesday that it is forecasting a wetter than normal start to the year. Officials have been advising people to prepare for the potential for flooding this year.

Tags

In other news

New chairman among county appointments for 2020

New chairman among county appointments for 2020

MADISON — Like working on the budget in summer or awarding gravel contracts before spring, the new year has its own business procedures for the Madison County board of commissioners — getting organized.

Teen last seen leaving high school

Teen last seen leaving high school

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old Stanton boy who has been missing since about 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran

Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and plans to address the nation on Wednesday. Iran’s attack was its most brazen direct assault on America since the 1979 seizin…

Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran’s capital, killing 176

Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran’s capital, killing 176

SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran (AP) — A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.