Coronavirus death reported

O’NEILL — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a man in his 70s in Holt County, according to the North Central District Health Department.
The department also was made aware of 23 additional COVID-19 cases across the district Friday. The new cases by county are: 10 in Holt, three each in Antelope, Pierce and Keya Paha, one each in Boyd, Knox, Cherry and Brown counties.
The case count on Friday was 946 total cases, 406 recoveries and 18 deaths.
In the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department District that includes Norfolk, as of Friday, the numbers were 1,391 total cases, 927 recoveries and nine deaths (seven in Madison County and one each in Burt and Cuming counties). The case count was up by 34 since Thursday. The total number of active cases is at 455 for the district.