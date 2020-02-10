PLATTE CENTER — Allie Goering has come a long way from blowing up a cake in her mom’s oven.
The 24-year-old Humphrey Public School kindergarten teacher is now at home in the kitchen, making her homemade and decorated sugar cookies.
Allie’s Bake My Day was born in December as a favor for her sister, who wanted cookies made for the birthday of her son, Gracen.
“It really wasn’t meant to be a business. My sister (Cassie) wanted cookies for my nephew’s birthday in January, so she said, ‘Hey, you think you could make sugar cookies and decorate them?’ I just played with it in December and picked up a love for it, and that’s how it took off,” she said.
Baking, as she attests by her attempt to make a cake, was new to her.
“I ruined my parents’ oven the first time I ever tried to make something from scratch. That was a cake, and that was in high school, and that was the last time I tried to make something from scratch until now,” she said.
When her sister asked her to bake cookies, her mother, Chris Parry, suggested she use the cookie recipe from her late grandmother, Donna Fajman.
At that point baking to her meant buying dough and putting it in the oven.
“I told my mom I don’t do anything from scratch, I just go to the store and do it that way, but it hasn’t blown up yet,” she said with laugh.
From that point, for a reason she’s not even sure about, she kept on baking.
“I don’t know why, it’s kind of weird,” she said. “I tried baking cookies, and it was pretty easy, and I didn’t ruin our oven, so that was a good thing. The frosting is the hardest part, just getting the consistency down, but once I got that, it was fun.”
The cookies taste great, but her artistic talents set them apart.
“I love to draw, I have since I was a little kid, so drawing on cookies was getting the best of both worlds,” she said.
Through a group chat between her, her mom and sister, one of them came up with Bake My Day, and she added Allie to it.
Through word of mouth — or actually taste — business is picking up.
Goering went to Wayne State College to earn a degree in education. She and her husband, Reed, live in the Platte Center area, where he farms with his family.
While the cookie business is growing, teaching is her first love.
“I don’t see ever walking away from teaching, I just love it so much, but maybe I could do this more in the summer,” she said.
Reed gets to eat the ones that Allie doesn’t think are decorated well enough to sell.