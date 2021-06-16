Norfolk police arrested a homeless man with an array of knives on Tuesday on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon.
Capt. Michael Bauer said that at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a residence in the 800 block of South 11th Street for a disturbance. Officers had contact with the resident of the house, as well as Andrew Strom, 38, homeless.
Strom had been staying at the residence but was no longer welcomed, Bauer said. He had arrived at the residence to retrieve his property, which consisted of a couple of bags and a guitar. The resident gave officers property to give to Strom, and, as an officer was receiving the bags, he noticed a large knife sticking out of Strom’s backpack.
A check of Strom’s criminal history showed previous criminal convictions that prohibit him from possessing such a weapon. A total of seven knives were recovered from Strom’s property, Bauer said. Strom was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.