Karen Anthony has worked as a home health care provider for 40 years, and in that time, she has never earned more than $12 an hour.
The Omaha World-Herald reported that her wages aren’t enough to allow her to afford everyday essentials like a car or even groceries. The house she lives in has leaks and other issues that she’s learned to live with, rather than repair.
Anthony shared her story at the Nebraska State Capitol during a public hearing on a ballot initiative to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Anthony said that increase barely “scratches the surface” of what most workers need, but $12 an hour certainly isn’t cutting it for her.
“I don’t want a raise just for me, even though I definitely deserve it,” Anthony said. “I want a raise for everyone like me.”
Initiative 433, which will be considered by Nebraska voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, would gradually raise the minimum wage in four steps.
It would increase from the current $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, eventually reaching $15 per hour by 2026. The measure also would provide for annual cost-of-living increases, starting in 2027.
Since 2014, 30 states have raised their minimum wage as the federal level has held at $7.25 per hour, according to tracking by the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C. This includes Nebraska, which raised its minimum wage through a 2014 ballot initiative.
If the latest initiative passes next month and no other states raise their wages further by 2026, Nebraska will have one of the highest minimum wages in the U.S., tied with California and just below Washington, D.C.
Opponents and proponents of the measure have largely focused on how raising the state’s minimum wage will affect the economy, with supporters arguing that it would be a boon, and critics claiming the opposite.
The Nebraska Examiner reported that the minimum wage could be both a blessing and a curse for employees. In a tight labor market, promising employees may garner higher starting wages without a minimum wage setting the floor.
Of course, when there is an abundance of potential employees on the market, a minimum wage ensures that those workers on the market know that they don’t have to try to undercut competing laborers for a lesser salary, given the statutory floor, the Examiner reported.
Perhaps the most concerning part of a statewide minimum wage increase is that the rise fundamentally ignores the significant differences in labor markets and job opportunities throughout the state, according to critics. Omaha and Lincoln are different from Deshler, Burwell and Valentine. Those differences in labor markets and job opportunities ought to allow both workers and employers more flexibility than a growing minimum wage would call for, they say.
The Nebraska Examiner reported that the real free market solution to the potential problems of the minimum wage question is to have no minimum wage and let the market decide. If employers are having trouble attracting workers, they will pay more; if business sales volume is low, they’ll figure out how to make do with the employees available to them at lower wages or how to turn a profit through alternative means, like increased automation or purchasing business inputs from lower-cost sources.
There has been a federal minimum wage since 1938. Since at least 1968, many states (and some counties and cities) have implemented minimum wages for their jurisdictions higher than the federal rate. The inevitability of a continuing minimum wage doesn’t mean, however, that there isn’t the potential for harm to the labor and business markets before making further changes.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed Initiative 433, arguing that wages should be dictated by the market, not the government.
According to the Omaha World-Herald, Laura Ebke, who is a senior fellow at the Platte Institute and a former state lawmaker, said raising the minimum wage would have the biggest impact on rural Nebraska.
When the state was preparing to increase its minimum wage to $9 an hour, Ebke said small-business owners in her hometown of Crete (population roughly 7,000) stated that they just weren’t going to hire high school workers anymore to make up for the added cost.
In more populous areas, where higher wages are more common, raising the minimum wage doesn’t have as big of an impact, Ebke said. But statewide wage mandates often don’t consider smaller towns.
“That’s the demographic in Nebraska that gets hurt the most,” Ebke said.
Katie Bohlmeyer, policy and research coordinator for the Lincoln Independent Business Association, also said raising the minimum wage would disproportionately hurt small businesses and allow bigger corporations to consolidate market share, which could lead to rising costs amid record inflation.
Open Sky Institute, which is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to fiscal research and analysis, found that hundreds of thousands of Nebraska residents would benefit.
In a news release this month, it found that more than 20% of Nebraska workers now make less than $15 an hour, and these residents would be directly affected by increasing the minimum wage,
OpenSky analysis found another 9.6% of Nebraska’s workforce would be indirectly affected by increasing the minimum wage. Most of these workers now receive slightly more than $15 an hour, and they would likely receive pay increases as a result of the minimum wage increase as businesses work to retain and recruit workers.
This means that about 30% of the Nebraska workforce — 287,319 workers — would be positively affected by increasing the minimum wage. The average Nebraska worker would receive an estimated annual increase of almost $2,400, and more than 10,000 residents, including 3,500 children, would be lifted out of poverty.
OpenSky analysis finds almost half of Nebraska’s Black workers, three out of five Latino workers and more than two out of five Asian workers would receive raises if the minimum wage were increased to $15 an hour. More than one in five White workers also would see a wage increase under the initiative.