The Norfolk City Council has hired the same company that designed the original police station to do its addition and renovation.
Earlier this week, the Norfolk City Council approved a contract with GMLV Architecture of Kansas City for the second phase of the project.
Chief Don Miller said the need to do something at the police station has been identified for several years.
In 2020, the police department did a space needs assessment. In 2021, some of the parking that was needed was completed. And this year, the dispatch center was expanded when the Norfolk Police Division began dispatching for Madison County.
The building’s expansion and renovation is included in about a $68 million bond proposal scheduled to be considered by Norfolk voters on Nov. 8. The expansion will be to the east.
Miller said the city was working with GMLV Architecture, which is the same one the city had been working with but is now merging with another company and changing its name.
The contract that was approved for design is $492,810, with about 74% of it due prior to construction.
“The idea is that it takes seven to eight months to do the architectural work,” Miller said. “We wanted, if possible, to try to keep our momentum going.”
The city will pay for this portion of the architectural fees from public safety bonds, with the remaining portion paid when construction begins.
If the bond issue doesn’t pass, nothing will change with the design. The firm will hold the remaining cost until construction occurs because it has completed most of the work.
“The last portion is just the construction management portion,” Miller said. “The heavy work has already been done.”