MADISON — One of the concerns some critics of the EPIC option tax proposal have stated is that it would bring about loss of local control.
That point also was raised this week when it was explained during the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Concerns are that if all local government entities from public school districts to county boards are limited to 2% budget increases, how much authority will they truly have?
Steve Jessen of Norfolk spoke to the county board in favor of the EPIC option, which would replace all property, income, inheritance, corporate and sales taxes with less than an 8% consumption tax. It would eliminate all exemptions and require the consumption tax one time on everything but groceries and inputs for production.
Jessen said he had heard the concern over loss of local control, but he disagreed.
The local governing bodies still set their own budgets, and the representatives of each of the five areas of the state serving on an equalization and review board would not be able to change those budgets.
“It won’t be rejected (as long as it is no more than a 2% increase),” Jessen said. “If it is out of bounds from that, they don’t change it. They come back to you and say, ‘You guys need to fix it.’ ”
Commissioner Eric Stinson asked if each of the governing bodies, such as schools, counties, cities and educational service units, still would have separate budgets.
Jessen said that is correct.
Stinson said that means each of the five representatives of the regions, which each consist of 18 or 19 counties, will have to review an average of about nine budgets from each county. That means they will have to look at about 900 budgets, Stinson said.
“And we’re paying them to do that,” Jessen said, noting they will have a staff to assist them.
Proposal saves money
Jessen said even with five elected regional representatives and their staff, the cost of state government would go down. For one, there no longer will need to be property valuations, so each of the county assessor offices can be eliminated.
“The income tax departments will be eliminated. The inheritance tax department will be eliminated. All those departments, some of which I’m not thinking about here, will be eliminated,” Jessen said.
But there also will be new jobs, such as the consumption tax department.
It is worth noting right now in Nebraska, state taxes are increasing by $775 million a year, according to a Beacon Hill Institute study. That will continue to happen, so there is ability to grow with this proposal, he said.
The consumption tax will increase expenditures because people will no longer have to spend the thousands of dollars on property and income taxes they do now.
Stinson asked what would happen if the revenue would fall short.
Jessen said if that were to happen, the rate of the consumption tax would increase. That is unlikely to happen because the Beacon Hill study actually shows it would need to be 7.23% as a dynamic or growth rate, but a static rate would be 8.6%, he said.
Another study, by the Open Sky Institute, came up with a rate of about 11% to 11.5%. That study was in 2019 and included $42 billion worth of items that the state was collecting sales tax on, Jessen said.
“And then we were exempting $61 billion worth of items from the sales tax,” Jessen said. “So we were exempting more than we were collecting. This is how we are expanding the base because we are getting rid of all of those (exemptions).”
With the consumption tax, all nonprofits, government agencies and churches would pay the consumption tax. All new goods and services will be subject to the consumption tax, Jessen said.
For lower income earners, there is no tax on used goods. Used cars and houses that have been lived in previously are not subject to the consumption tax.
“They (lower incomes) can control their tax by buying used goods,” Jessen said. “They buy a used car; they pay no tax. They buy a used house; they pay no tax.”
Those who rent should save about $300 to $400 a month. The landlord no longer has to factor property taxes into the rent because he or she no longer pays it, Jessen said.
Local budgets
The local budgets will be worked on based on a five-year average.
“We know there are going to be high years and low years,” Jessen said. “That’s part of the (formula determining what is acceptable).”
Individual counties also will be able to propose their own additional consumption tax of up to 1.5% provided a need arises.
“But it will take a vote of the people to do that,” Jessen said.
Cities, villages, schools and other entities also will be able to incorporate an additional consumption tax, but it will take a vote of the people.
“What it does do is stop government agencies from just spending our money and then sending us the bill,” Jessen said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The entire Beacon Hill study may be found at https://epicoption.org/ and there will be meetings to discuss it. The Norfolk meeting will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave. State Sens. Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran and Mike McDonnell will be presenting information on LB 79. There also will be a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at Big John's Restaurant in Ainsworth at 9 a.m.