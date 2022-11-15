Consider the downtown “the living room for Norfolk.”
A consulting group from Denver known as PUMA encouraged the Norfolk City Council to keep that visual in mind while the consultants provided an update on their findings so far.
No action was taken by the council, which met during a working session Monday evening. The findings are from Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA).
The firm was hired in July to conduct downtown management planning activities. ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) or COVID relief funds were used to pay for the work.
PUMA is considered a national leader in downtown planning and has helped to establish more than 80 business improvement districts (BIDs) across the United States, including doing work in Omaha and Lincoln.
Brad Segal of PUMA said the findings that were presented Monday evening were based on about 650 responses so far to an online survey and individual meetings so far with at least 75 downtown property owners.
Segal took turns presenting information on slides with Amanda Kannard, also of PUMA. An estimated 20 people attended.
Some of the strengths of the downtown include:
— Revitalization over the past several years.
— Mixture of businesses, engaged owners.
— Public art.
— Regional destination.
— Improving pedestrian friendliness.
— Events and activities to do downtown.
— Swapping out stop lights for stop signs at two intersections has been viewed as a positive.
— ForkLift transit system.
— Excitement for riverfront improvements and its proximity to the downtown.
Some of the challenges include:
— Empty and underutilized storefronts off Norfolk Avenue.
— Attracting and retaining younger demographics.
— Lack of lighting in some areas, especially alleys.
— Parking experience.
— Affordability.
— Lack of cohesive and centralized voice and services.
— Business hours and staffing challenges.
So what words come to mind when people think of downtown Norfolk?
The top response was “parking,” with 97 responses. Next was “growing” with 76 responses, followed by “improved” with 63. Others top responses were “fun” (59), “food” (57) and “expensive” (57).
Segal said the study seeks to help the city get the most out of what already exists.
“Let’s not necessarily add anything, but how do we get the most out of what we have?” he asked. “How do we get the most of these different tools we have?”
The consultants also hope to find out if Norfolk is missing a best practice or could improve something moving forward.
The tools the downtown already has include a vehicle parking district, a business improvement district, a riverfront development district and a creative district.
Segal said overall, they have been pleased with their stay and second visit to downtown Norfolk.
“We were really impressed by the community here, by your downtown,” Segal said. “It’s just a wonderful gem. And our understanding is that a lot of it is fairly recent in the last five to 10 years. You’ve seen a lot of new investment and a lot of new businesses and restaurants and improvements in your downtown.”
Kannard said they had heard from a good cross section of the community as far as age and income levels, but it has been mostly White and mostly female respondents.
The top three draws that bring people downtown, according to respondents are 1. restaurants and bars, 2. special events and festivals, 3. shopping.
The areas where downtown Norfolk was rated poorly were “parking” and “housing options,” Kannard said.
Segal said parking often is identified as a need in many communities. And there can be adequate parking, but people like to park near or in front of the place they are going, he said.