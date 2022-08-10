With the new school year starting this week, Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is close to finishing some of its building renovation projects.
During the NPS Board of Education meeting on Monday, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson provided updates on the district’s construction and renovation projects.
The district still has projects underway, but Lincoln and Grant elementary school building renovations are substantially finished, according to Thompson.
Restroom renovations
Flushing may get easier for students after multiple restroom renovations in some Norfolk schools.
“You’ll see that there’s a theme of restroom renovation,” Thompson said about the building projects.
According to Thompson, Jefferson Elementary and Grant Elementary have already updated their school bathrooms.
However, a majority of the restroom renovations are within the Norfolk Junior High building, which is nearing 100 years old. The building will have updated bathrooms in the oldest parts of the building. A new restroom also will be added for students and staff, according to Thompson.
“Our oldest buildings will have all had restroom renovations at the end of this,” Thompson said, “but when you think about it, our junior high is 99 years old. Some of those fixtures were 99 years old and were in dire need of replacement.”
Thompson said the renovations are all on schedule except for the restrooms in the original part of Norfolk Junior High.
The contractors for the project have experienced product delays and worker shortages, she said.
“A plan is in place to accommodate students’ and staffs’ restroom use when school starts. The remaining construction will continue throughout the 2022-23 school year,” Thompson said.
Safer entrances
Several NPS buildings also have received safer, more secure entrances.
According to Thompson, both Grant and Lincoln elementary schools were updated with more secure entrances during their renovations. Bel-Air Elementary is also slated for a renovated, secure entrance. Other NPS buildings, such as Norfolk Middle School, also have received updated safe and secure entrances.
Making room for student-learning
One of NPS’ major renovations is to Bel-Air Elementary, which is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds to cover some of the project costs.
The district is able to use the federal funds to provide more distance between students for COVID-19.
“This addition is needed to ease crowding that is caused by the third track of students that we added at Bel-Air,” Thompson said
Some of the additions and renovations to Bel-Air Elementary include:
—Additional staff parking on the north side completed as well as main dirt work and footings for additional and main utilities.
—A new gym, three classrooms, a new south staff parking lot and minor renovations to the existing building.
According to Thompson, the project is on track and will continue through the 2022-23 school year.
“Completion of Bel-Air and the junior high addition will keep us pretty busy the next year,” Thompson said. “But we do want to start planning for a safe and secure entrance and extra classrooms.”
Small-scale projects
Several other buildings and facilities in NPS are undergoing smaller-scale renovations.
According to Thompson, Norfolk High School recently remodeled its old electronics room into a classroom for new finance courses. The simulator area also was renovated to be a more “user-friendly space.” And safety film, which makes windows harder to penetrate, also was installed on large glass areas in the cafeteria and weight room.
The Transition House for special education students at the high school also was renovated before the start of the school year.
Norfolk Middle School received a grant at the beginning of the year to build a new room for a makerspace. The new makerspace uses a hands-on approach to encourage students to build, invent, design and experiment.
Several other buildings — such as Washington Elementary and Woodland Park Elementary — also received new paint jobs, carpet, floor tiles and more.
Most of the construction and renovation projects in NPS are covered by the district’s various funds. The district also uses grants to help pay for projects, such as the ESSER III grant used for Bel-Air Elementary.
“We hear (about) these things throughout the year at our board meetings,” said Tammy Day, an NPS Board of Education member, “but it's nice to see...all the great things that are happening in our district to keep our facilities running well for our students.”