A project update meeting highlighting Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions. Those who are planning to attend are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

In other news

North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon

North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.

Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport

Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida kept a wary eye on a forecast that called for more rain as it cleaned up Thursday from nearly a foot that fell in a matter of hours, causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport, and turning thoroughfares into rivers.

Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

Picture May 17, 2001. In the final seconds of the season seven finale of "Friends," Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel reveals she's pregnant — but who's the father? This was a classic May sweeps cliffhanger, luring viewers and reaping advertising dollars for NBC.

Big flames, raining embers in New Jersey pine barrens fire

Big flames, raining embers in New Jersey pine barrens fire

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey wildfire tore through 3,800 acres in the state's pine barrens, raining down embers and confronting firefighters with 200-foot high flames, but leaving no one injured and property intact, officials said Wednesday.