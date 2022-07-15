Work is scheduled to begin on the East Benjamin Avenue trail project on Monday, July 18.
Steve Harris Construction will construct the trail, beginning on Victory Road and Sycamore Street, continuing north to Benjamin Avenue and then east to Highway 35, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.
The city encouraged passersby to be on the lookout for construction workers when traveling in the area. Work on the project is expected to last about two months.
Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.