Nails in highway

SEVERAL NAILS can be seen at a crossover on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

 Courtesy photo

Three tires on a cruiser belonging to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office were damaged on Tuesday by construction nails along the highway.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release that an unknown person or people intentionally placed a large number of nails along a crossover on Highway 35 near Woodland Park. The location is where law enforcement vehicles often park to monitor traffic and speed, Unger said.

The act resulted in damage to at least three sheriff’s office vehicle tires. The cost of fixing or replacing the damaged tires falls on taxpayers. Unger said the sheriff’s office would continue to perform its duties to the best of its ability, including stationary patrol due to high fuel costs.

The nails have been collected as evidence, he said, and the area along Highway 35 was cleaned thoroughly.

